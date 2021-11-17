POWNAL — Just for the moment, let's call this town's center of learning "Plow-nal Elementary School."
After all, Wednesday was Vermont Plow Day, and winter puns blanketed the state like a band of flurries as local learners officially named Agency of Transportation plow trucks as part of a statewide initiative.
In Pownal, the star of the show Wednesday morning was a very large, orange Vermont Agency of Transportation plow truck that the students of Pownal Elementary School named "Mr. Pushy." Taylor Robertson's fifth-grade class came up with the winning name.
"Mr. Pushy" has been on the road for four years and is operated by Timothy Bortell of VTrans.
"I’ve been plowing down here for 15 years," Bortell said, according to SVSU public information coordinator Katie West. "It’s hard work!"
"I like the name," he added. "We’ve been talking about the different truck names. Some of them are pretty creative."
The names were unveiled online this week, and schools throughout Bennington County took part in the initiative.
At Fisher Elementary School in Arlington, students grasped the connection between VTrans' operational success and the potential loss of unscheduled time off. They picked "Snow Day Reaper" as their plow name.
Monument Elementary chose the chocolatey, chill-fighting goodness of "Hot Cocoa." Hiland Hall School in North Bennington went with "Ducky." At the Head Start centers in North Bennington and Pownal, children chose "Pumpkin the Plow Truck" and "Pownal Snowdigger," respectively.
There will surely be no snow on School Street in Bennington this winter — not with Sacred Heart's "Perry the Plowerpus" and Bennington Elementary's "Snowy the Plow" sharing the street that the two schools call home.
Many names across the state reflected school pride. In Bennington, Molly Stark Elementary School dubbed their plow "Molly's Snowdragon." Woodford Hollow Elementary School, which certainly sees its share of snow, chose "Woodford Sands." And Shaftsbury Elementary School got its mascot into the act, naming its plow the "Salty Eagle."
In the Northshire, The Mountain School at Winhall knows that in a town at the foot of a ski mountain, there's "Snow Place Like Home." The Maple Street School in Manchester reflected winter sports and school pride with its choice of "Maple Snow Racer." And Flood Brook Union School in Londonderry also incorporated its mascot, choosing "The Mighty Snow Tiger." (There's no word on whether that orange plow got black stripes to match.)
Farther north, students put Jack Frost on notice. Currier Memorial School in Danby named its plow "Snow Hunter." At Mettawee Community School, the mountains of snow that fall on the region will be met with the "Mettawee Mountain Mover."