BENNINGTON — In support of Oldcastle Theatre Company’s 49th season, Coggins Auto Group purchased a block of 100 tickets Monday as part of Oldcastle’s “Audience Builder” program.
Mike Coggins said he is excited to be supporting live performance and community engagement in the Bennington area.
Coggins Auto Group will be distributing tickets to employees and customers as a thank you and to encourage people to enjoy the live performance opportunities Oldcastle Theatre Company offers.
Oldcastle Theatre Company is the resident professional theater company at Bennington Performing Arts Center, located at 331 Main St. It has a new artistic director, Nathan Stith, and a new vision for professional theater.
“We are thrilled to be able to bring live professional theatre back to downtown Bennington and community support like this is really what makes it possible,” Stith said.
“We’re excited by this unique approach to sponsorship,” said Jennifer Jasper, executive director of BPAC. “The Audience Builder sponsorship provides support both monetarily and by inviting new people to experience live theater. Oldcastle Theatre Company is producing three wonderful plays for the 2021 Summer Season and we can’t wait to have the community back the seats.”
Coggins is the second local business to become an Audience Builder sponsor, joining Tri State Area Federal Credit Union.
The Oldcastle season begins July 9 with “Visiting Mr. Green” by Jeff Baron, a play that has been translated into 22 languages and had successful productions around the world. It will run through July 18.
The second show, running Aug. 6-15, is “Shakespeare’s Will” by Canadian playwright Vern Thiessen, a one-woman play that explores the inspiring and complicated life of Anne Hathaway, the wife of William Shakespeare. The season ends with Jeffrey Hatcher’s adaptation of Henry James’ “The Turn of the Screw,” which runs Sept. 3 through 12.
Coggins Auto of Bennington sells and services Ford, Honda, Toyota vehicles.