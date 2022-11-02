NORTH BENNINGTON — A popular North Bennington coffee shop located in the former Pangaea restaurant space has officially closed.
Both the Pangaea owners and the owner of The Roasted Bean have differing viewpoints on what caused the partnership to dissolve, and unhappy community members are weighing in on social media with their thoughts on what actually happened.
The Roasted Bean, a small boutique coffee shop, started as a kiosk in 2016 outside Jensen’s Restaurant in Bennington. It moved into North Bennington in 2019, at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, taking space in a small pizza establishment on Main Street next to Kevin’s Sports Pub and Restaurant.
“That was only seven months,” Angelica Harrison, owner of The Roasted Bean, told the Banner. “The plan was to stay open throughout that winter. He had the kitchen, and I was excited to do all the baked goods, because that was all me then. I think he got a bit freaked because the traffic was a little bit much, and he wasn’t used to being open. He shut the pizza shop on Thanksgiving.”
Within a few weeks, The Roasted Bean found a new North Bennington home on one side of the shuttered Pangaea Restaurant, which had been closed for some time because of COVID-19. The coffee shop officially opened in early November 2020, steadily gaining in popularity with the local community and many of the students at nearby Bennington College.
Eventually, after the worst of the pandemic had passed, patronage at The Roasted Bean shot up. The space started offering breakfast and lunch options in partnership with Pangaea, all of which were prepared in the Pangaea kitchen by Pangaea employees.
“It grew really fast,” Harrison said. “And it became a neighborhood hangout. It was really overwhelming, to be honest. I love what I do, and I’ve always worked alone, but I had to hire four or five people. It really grew into something huge that kind of took off. It was awesome. The employees were all integrated into the community with the college kids. They could walk from the college. It was a great location.”
All was going well, according to Harrison, until she was notified a few weeks ago that the owners had a new proposal they wanted to discuss.
“We sat down, and I was offered a new agreement where I would get 49 percent of the business, and Pangaea would get 51 percent, basically giving up half of my business,” Harrison said. “When I refused, they told me I had to vacate.”
Nick Desorda, co-owner of Pangaea with his wife, Lani DePonte-Disorda — the couple also owns Powers Market a few doors down — had a different perspective.
“So essentially, we had a business agreement,” said Desorda. “It just didn’t work out. There were some business practices that didn’t really align. We did our best to make it work.”
Harrison said she didn’t have a formal lease for her shop, adding, “It was a partnership where The Roasted Bean would profit from our coffee sales, and Pangaea would get their food sales. We’d get 10 percent of their food sales at the end of the month, like a tip to say thank you for handling the food. It was their cooks that were making the breakfast sandwiches and all that stuff.”
Harrison said she asked Desorda at one point to step in to be a part of the cooking so she could have a little bit more control.
“I wanted to meld the team a little bit, because there was this divide between the Pangaea employees and the Roasted Bean employees,” Harrison said. “That’s about when I started hearing all these things.”
Several Facebook posts alluded to the possibility of a new coffee shop opening at Pangaea. The discussions on social media got heated, with community members taking sides in the dispute.
“At first, I think it worked really well,” Harrison said of the arrangement. “I mean, he has a really great business mind. It was like a mentorship. I learned a lot, and I said that, too. But I also started to want to be more involved in my business. I realized that we are growing. This was something that I wanted to have as one business, like most have. I could have chosen to be like a franchise or get a piece of the sales, but that would have entailed me not actually being involved. And I didn’t know if I wanted to do that. That’s not where this whole thing was supposed to go.”
After Harrison refused to sign the agreement, she said she was given until Thursday, less than three weeks, to move her business.
“I don’t want to be too emotional, but there’s something to be said for not really paying attention to how big this got and not protecting the things that I worked hard for. I learned a big lesson on making sure leases are signed, and there are terms to things. I was just doing things kind of willy-nilly. I think I was blindsided a little bit, but it’s reality, and it does happen. Maybe I was naive. I know that they’re more experienced in business, but I was hoping for more of like a professional partnership, not to dissolve into saying, ‘Well, we can’t see eye to eye,’” said Harrison. “We saw eye to eye, doing really the same thing for a long time. It’s just the whole dynamic, I think, changed. I would never have thought that it would have been planned out. Maybe that’s how smart people can be. I don’t know. I would just hope not.”
Desorda said he and his wife invited Harrison to join them in 2020, back when Pangaea only had drip coffee.
“ We brought her into kind of take drip coffee up to latte and beyond. Fast forward two years, we realized there’s a great team of people who can still do coffee, and we’ve learned some of the stuff we needed to know. The two businesses didn’t align. I can understand that she has hard feelings,” said Desorda. “ My side is not to disparage her, and, in fact, there are a lot of steps that I took to not have that happen. What we did is, in my opinion, ethical and certainly legal. But realistically, there was a long road to get here. She’s only seeing the last two weeks.”
There have been rumors online that this situation might end up in a lawsuit, although both sides declined to comment on any imminent legal filing.
“Yeah, no comment. I think it really depends on where she goes,” Desorda said. “I think there are a lot of unsettled things that I just don’t feel comfortable talking about.”
Desorda and his wife plan on opening the new coffee shop, the Prospect Street Coffee House, soon. They are in the process of painting and getting ready to open. The new shop will be based on their favorite cafe, the South Street Cafe, which closed permanently several years ago in Bennington.
“We really want to have a tip of the hat to South Street. We’re going to continue doing the food. We’re going to continue providing a service. It’ll be it’ll be the same food run by our same business model that the coffee shop was.”
The Banner reached out to some of the former employees of the Roasted Bean for comment on what happened. One former employee agreed to comment.
“Maybe I shouldn’t speak for everyone, but as far as I’m concerned, I think that this is the best choice for the community,” said Jenny Morgan. “This was not, you know, big business taking over small business. There was room for everybody here. I think if you’re willing to communicate and accept the help of others and take care of your employees, it could have worked. I think a lot was said about Lani and Nick very unfairly. That will be evidenced by the fact that I think every ex-employee from the Roasted Bean will be working here.”
Morgan said the problem was “this lack of communication. I think there was a different opinion about the way things needed to work. I don’t have any ill will towards Angelica. I hope that whatever she does, she does successfully. But here, we’re moving forward. I think this will be a place with the community in mind. I think Nick and Lani are very thoughtful, caring community members, and they would never have done something malicious. I know they gave every opportunity for that business to work.”
“I don’t know,” Harrison said. “I think it’s been a learning lesson for me. I tried to see the positive and everything, honestly. I do feel like this was a wake-up call on so many levels. But yeah, at the end of the day, I really have to be kind of tough about it and be like, wow, like, this happened. I’m sad we closed because the community didn’t have a place to go the next day. That was on me. It was a protective move to ensure that we didn’t have the wrong thing said and the day was disrupted by people coming in and being really upset.”
Harrison moved The Roasted Bean two weeks ago to a location in White Creek, N.Y., taking over the White Creek Country Store, where she serves coffee, makes subs, prepares breakfast and bakes. The store also offers dry goods and will have a soft-serve ice cream element in the summer months. “I’m excited about the future,” Harrison said.
“It may be a bit early to get the full scope of what happened,” Desorda said. “But the big thing for us is she’s in another community, and she can make a great cup of coffee. We don’t want all this drama and negative attention. We wish her well. But there’s just, you know, there was just some stuff that could not continue the business at this point.”