Bennington, VT (05201)

Today

Windy this evening with rain showers changing to a few snow showers overnight. Low 29F. Winds W at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of precip 90%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Windy this evening with rain showers changing to a few snow showers overnight. Low 29F. Winds W at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of precip 90%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.