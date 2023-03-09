BENNINGTON — A Select Board member narrowly defeated, a two-vote victory in another race, and a new town moderator after 40 years were among the notable results on Town Meeting Day in Stamford, Readsboro and Woodford.
On a more routine note, the town and school budgets in all three Bennington County communities were approved by voters on Tuesday.
STAMFORD
Town Clerk Lori Shepard reported that Marie Kelly-Whitney won a close race against incumbent Daniel Potvin for the remaining year of a three-year Select Board term.
Kelly-Whitney received 160 votes to 154 for Potvin.
Potvin, who also has served on the board in the past, had been appointed last year to fill a vacancy. Kelly-Whitney will be serving her first term on the Select Board.
Stamford voters also elected a new town and school moderator, Paul Dupuis, who succeeds longtime Moderator William Levine, who did not seek another term.
Dupuis received 93 write-in votes for town moderator and 55 write-in tallies for school moderator. Both are one-year terms.
In a race for a two-year Cemetery Commission term, Luke McKay received 34 write-in votes to 12 write-ins for Sheila Lawrence.
In addition, in a race for a three-year commission term, McKay received 146 votes to 137 for Lawrence.
Shepard said McKay will have to choose which commission term to accept, and the Select Board then will have to appoint someone to fill the other term.
In other Stamford results, Shepard was elected without opposition to new terms as clerk and as town treasurer; Nancy Bushika and Kurt Gamari were each elected unopposed to new terms on the Select Board, and Sally Bohl was unopposed for reelection as collector of delinquent taxes.
Also elected without opposition on the ballot were Erica Bailey and Danielle Smith to terms as school directors, and Linda Rodovick to a library trustee position.
Voters approved a $958,803 overall fiscal 2024 town budget, including general expenses of $382,471 and highway expenses of $576,332.
Spending questions were approved during the annual floor meeting on Monday.
Town voters also approved a $2,064,520 school budget at that time.
Voters turned down a request for an additional $40,000 for law enforcement, in addition to the current $40,000, and voted to eliminate the elected auditor positions.
WOODFORD
In Woodford, Clerk Susan Wright said Wayne Tifft was reelected without opposition to a three-year term on the Select Board and as trustee of public funds.
Tifft also was elected unopposed to a one-year term as constable, and Steven Wright received a write-in vote for second constable.
James Kinney was elected to a three-year term as delinquent tax collector, and Richard Frantz was elected town moderator. Both were unopposed.
Frantz and Linda Dovitski each received a single write-in vote for a town auditor position, while Frantz received a write-in vote for a second auditor position.
The annual town general fund budget of $152,699 was approved on a vote of 34 to 2, and the highway fund of $30,000 was approved 33 to 3.
READSBORO
In Readsboro, Clerk Amber Holland said Nathan Kurz won a close race for a three-year Select Board term, edging Joseph Berard, 48 votes to 46. Both candidates received write-in votes.
For town moderator, Bill Lequier received 25 write-in votes; Holland was elected without opposition to new terms as treasurer and clerk; Kayla Royce was elected unopposed to a five-year library trustee term; and Eunice Crowell was elected to a five-year term on the Cemetery Commission.
In addition, Cindy Florence defeated Cherie Giddings for a school director term, 70 votes to 42; Debbie Calnan was elected without opposition to school clerk and school treasurer terms; and Lequier was elected on write-ins as school district moderator.
The school budget of $1,615,745 was approved on a vote of 81 to 35.
Holland said the annual town and highway budget of $988,700 was passed Monday during the floor meeting on a voice vote.
A total of 120 of 614 registered town voters participated.