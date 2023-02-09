SHAFTSBURY — About 150 people attended a two-hour forum Wednesday night at the elementary school and via Zoom, during which residents lined up to offer comments or ask questions about a 20-megawatt solar facility proposed in the town.
A majority spoke in opposition to the proposal, some passionately, while several speakers offered support because of the renewable energy benefits of solar generation versus the use of fossil fuels.
Planned for land near Holy Smoke Road and west of Route 7 in Shaftsbury, the facility would cover about 85 acres on a 191-acre site and have the capacity to generate nearly 20 times the electricity of any other planned or existing solar array in Southwestern Vermont.
‘DEVASTATION’
Kit Ausschnitt, of Holy Smoke Road, said residents of a rural, residential area shouldn’t “be forced to live in the shadow of an industrial power plant.”
Details of the proposal, he said, should make people “realize the ecological devastation this would bring to Shaftsbury.”
Jesse McDougall, of Studio Hill Farm on Holy Smoke Road, said the project “would forever degrade the view from our farm and our neighbors to the north. I feel it is a threat to our wildlife, our natural resources and a way of life in the hills that my wife’s family has cherished and fought to protect since 1936.”
McDougall, who is active with the website stopshaftsburysolar.org and has organized an online fundraiser, said he fears the project “could be the death knell for Vermont farms and our ability to make a living here.”
He said large developers have taken advantage of cheaper prices for open land in Vermont than in other states and the state’s encouragement of solar energy. This has produced “a land grab by out-of-state corporations that have the money to buy up whole farms at a time,” he said.
Gary Burgess said the array would be visible from Route 7 and other locations. He also decried the possible effects of heat produced by a massive field of panels on wildlife, adding, “A bird flying across there — is he going to make it across?”
Burgess said “this state has been run by out-of-staters for too long. We need to stand up and fight this.” He said he is with the anti-project group “100 percent, and my pocketbook is, too.”
A Connecticut-based firm that would own the project, Freepoint Solar, is working with SunEast Development, also based in Connecticut, on the proposal. Both firms have worked on large-scale solar projects in the Northeast.
IN FAVOR
Among residents speaking in favor of the proposal and renewable energy versus fossil fuel power generation, Pete Sternberg, who has worked in the solar industry, said, “The planet and our kids desperately need this type of project. Climate change from fossil fuels is real.”
He added, “The project as I understand it, can be well-hidden. ... If this project were 200 feet from our property, I would not mind. You could not ask for a quieter neighbor, and it would not be particularly visible.”
In the future, he said, the array could, if desired, be removed and the site could be used for farming or other purposes.
Bill Christian, a mechanical engineer who works on efforts to reduce energy use, said 270 million cubic feet of natural gas won’t be needed each year because of the project.
NO APPLICATION YET
The town learned of the plan in late December through a required 45-day advance notice from the developer to Shaftsbury officials and the state Public Utility Commission, which holds permitting authority over energy projects in Vermont.
Reed Wills, of SunEast Development, said at the forum that the developer is open to meeting with residents to talk about their concerns, adding, “We are very committed to working with you, and we appreciate your comments. Let us know your concerns.”
He pointed out that the developers have yet to submit a formal permit application to the PUC, and the final design details and information on the effects of the massive array of solar panels — to cover about 65 football fields of space — are being compiled for the submission.
During the forum, residents also heard from local and regional planning officials, and via Zoom from Jim Porter, of the state Department of Public Service.
The typically lengthy process takes many months, if not years, and includes chances for input from community and regional officials and citizens. And in answer to a frequently asked question, speakers said that, although the PUC has sole authority to grant a required certificate of public good, local comments are taken into account in those decisions, along with public officials and experts in related fields.
Shaftsbury, unlike some communities, such as Bennington, lacks a formally adopted town energy plan that could specify preferred locations in town for solar arrays and the sizes. Porter said at one point that a town’s energy plan preferences would be given greater weight by the PUC than the comments from a community lacking a plan, although all community comments will be considered.
RANGE OF COMMENTS
Among the many residents commenting, P.J. DeVito said she believes there is a need “to speak from the heart” on the issue, saying, “I believe our way of life in Vermont is much more important than money.”
Having worked extensively in the tourism industry in the area and statewide, she said, “I know tourism, and I know it is the number two industry in our state.”
The large solar facility would detract from the state’s scenic beauty, DeVito said, adding, “I know why people come to Vermont, and it is not to see solar farms on our hillsides.”
Jim Poole of Holy Smoke Road said that from his property, “it would be very difficult” to screen the facility, and he is concerned about the effects to the project site, because of the overall size of the array, the proposed tree cutting and possible changes that could result in more water runoff.
“There is a lot of water in that area,” Poole said, and his property, which is downhill from the site, already receives “a lot of runoff.”
Ken Harrington asked why the town lacks limits in its zoning on the size of solar facilities, as some other communities do. He said he doesn’t oppose solar projects, but the proposal “is just too big an item” and should require a townwide vote.
Town officials said, however, that any town zoning changes would have to be drawn up and approved by voters before a project application is filed, otherwise it would not affect the proposal.
Bill Colvin, executive director of the Bennington County Regional Commission, who was asked to comment, said it would normally take a community a minimum of six months to revise its town plan and add a section on energy-related development.
Sue Andrews said she wanted to focus in part on the health effects of fossil fuel electricity generation, as opposed to solar power generation.
“Seven million people around the world die each year because of pollution caused by fossil fuel electric generation,” Andrews said.
Peter Bosco asked if the project, given the town’s limited role in permitting, is already “a done deal.”
“First of all, it is just grotesque,” he said of the proposal. “I mean, 65 football fields; that’s sheer lunacy.”
He added that there should be some legal recourse, and that the developer’s proposal should be investigated, adding, “I am a thousand percent against it.”
On the idea that the project “is a done deal,” Porter, of the Department of Public Service, pointed out that no actual application has yet been filed with the PUC.
Eric Guzman, an attorney with the agency, gave a brief description of the several opportunities for public input as the PUC considers a permit application. He said he would provide a video presentation on the subject, which town officials said they plan to post on the town website, shaftsburyvt.gov.
‘HOW DOES IT HELP?’
Resident Bill Fisk asked, “How does this help Vermont?”
It is probable the power generated would go into the grid and out of state, Fisk said, adding he would like to see the PUC require that the power go to Vermont.
Referring to the estimated $100,000 in tax revenue that the town would receive from the project, he said, “While that is not insignificant, to me it is not sufficient revenue to justify a project on that basis alone.”
Asked to speak on the issue, Colvin said, “It is important to note that very little of the energy used in Vermont is produced in Vermont.”
Power produced by the project would go into the New England grid, he said, and in that sense “does in fact benefit all of New England.”
One point to remember, said Wills, is that “the new technology that comes on kicks off the old technology that is hurting somebody somewhere. That’s for sure.”
Bleecker Wheeler asked whether the developers would — given the opposition — reconsider the size and scope of the project.
“Can we not work together to figure out a solution that satisfies everyone, instead of creating a situation where the locals are left behind, like we are getting the short end of the stick,” he said.
Karen Mellinger said she would “strongly urge” town officials to expedite work on the town plan to get local provisions into place to better control such development in the future.
If those changes are in place or in process “that might be something that the PUC will take a look at when they review this,” she said.
Dr. Michael Algus said, “I think all you need to do is walk down Holy Smoke Road, and you’ll know whether you are going to see these panels or not. It’s an obvious thing; you’ll see the panels.”
DEVELOPER COMMENTS
Wills said he understands there is a lot of emotion around the conceptual plan of the project, adding, “We would ask that you allow the project to continue.”
Many people have questions about the effects on wildlife and water, he said, but “we believe those will be quite negligible.”
Property owners in the neighborhood have been notified, he said, with contact information provided for those seeking answers to questions.
“We just want you to know we will sit down with everybody,” he said. “We understand some people are against the project, maybe they will always be against the project. But you still may have questions.”
He said the developer also will submit information from “very extensive studies that are going to address many of the questions that you have and many of the concerns.”
“We respect your opinion; I hope you respect us back,” Wills said at one point, adding, “We are trying to do the right thing; if you want to engage, meet in the middle.”