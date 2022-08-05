BRATTLEBORO — Volunteers from New Chapter helped others from the Connecticut River Conservancy to clear away brush on Depot Street on Thursday so people can view the races during Riverfest this weekend.
Riverfest Weekend and 44th New England Paddlesports Championship will be held Saturday and Sunday at Norms Marina on the river in North Hinsdale, N.H. Saturday will feature family events, such as free arts activities, live animals and more at Riverfest Village Brattleboro; near and on river will be canoeing, kayaking, hiking, biking, fly casting; and live music. On Sunday there will be a championship race with racers from across the Northeast. Race classes will include canoes, kayaks, surf skis, and stand-up paddleboards.
For more information, visit https://www.ctriver.org/news-events/nepc-riverfest/.