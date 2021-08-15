BENNINGTON — The lawn chairs along Main Street weren't as densely packed, and the line of march was shorter, but the 56th Bennington Battle Day Parade made a statement return Sunday after last year's pandemic-related cancellation.
Perfect weather in the 70s greeted the Fire Department companies, fife and drum corps, bagpipers, scouts, marching bands, floats, rescue squads, military contingents, police units, motorcycle groups and other marchers.
They also heard cheers, clapping, shouts and other enthusiastic responses from the crowd — especially from the children, who danced or jumped around to the band music, dodged streams of water fired by a team of clowns, chased candy tossed their way or held their hands over their ears when motorcycles rumbled past.
"It went very, very well," parade Chairman Richard Knapp said afterward.
While shorter than in past years, the parade "went a little bit longer than we anticipated," he said. "We wanted to scale it down for a reason this year, but the people, groups and organizations just wanted to keep coming, so we accepted them."
The parade should build nicely toward a much bigger event in 2022, Knapp said, adding, "Next year, we have applied for the Vermont State Firefighters' Association convention here at the same time, so I anticipate many more bands next year."
Town Manager Stuart Hurd said the parade organization was very good, especially considering that planning by the Fire Department could not begin until after it became clear the state's COVID-19 restrictions on large gatherings would be loosened.
"And also the weather helped; the heat broke," he said. "And people came out today, which was really nice, so I would say it was a good day all around."