PITTSFIELD, Mass. — Friends of Springside Park is considering suspending its annual park cleanups after a volunteer received a puncture wound from a hypodermic needle to the hand while cleaning up trash at the site.
A member of the Friends of Springside Park picked up the bag during the group’s annual fall cleanup earlier this month, thinking it was filled with trash. Instead, the bag was filled with hypodermic needles and the volunteer was stuck. The injury wasn’t serious, but the person was treated at Berkshire Medical Center, according to Friends of Springside Park President Bernie Mack.
Mack said the group has yet to speak with city officials formally about the matter.
James McGrath, Pittsfield’s park and open space manager, said city officials haven’t decided whether to suspend cleanups at Springside Park, but the city is drafting safety protocols for park cleanups. No cleanups are scheduled for the remainder of year.
Groups like the Friends of Springside Park follow their own safety protocols for park cleanups, McGrath said. Now, city officials are compiling uniform safety requirements for volunteer groups. The requirements could be unveiled as early as the next Parks Commission meeting on Nov. 16, McGrath said.
McGrath said the injured volunteer underwent a “battery of tests and immunizations” after being pricked with the needle, since used needles can carry diseases. City officials were notified of the incident the day it happened.
The bag containing the hypodermic needles was found near an abandoned campsite in the woods above the former youth baseball field at Springside Park, according to Mack.