ARLINGTON — This was a class that has risen above, forged and tested by catastrophe.
On a warm and sunny Saturday afternoon, the tight-knit Arlington Memorial High School Class of 2022 gathered for their final time as students, noting how they met the challenges of their time and symbolically entering their adult lives before friends, family and classmates.
“Every graduation is personally and professionally exciting,” Principal Sarah Pickering said in her opening remarks. “This one holds a special place for me. This class began their high school career the same year I became principal at Arlington Memorial.”
This small Arlington graduating class shares a special bond and a unique experience, she noted, which was born from a global tragedy.
“This was a class I often worried about, as they tolerated years of learning through a pandemic,” Pickering said.
She said the Class of 2022 gradually eased her worries as they pressed on through hardship, displaying uncommon virtues and talents to weather the storm of high school life during COVID-19.
“As I walked through the school [on their last day], there was evidence of days and perhaps weeks of planning and preparation, dynamic leadership, communication, strong organization and problem-solving, exceptional execution and a sense of class camaraderie like no other,” she recounted. "They endured strong and together.”
The commencement speaker, sixth-grade math and science teacher Brian Howe, has been a substitute teacher in Arlington since 1985, and teaching full-time since 1988, and was very familiar with the Class of 2022.
The graduates listened as he fondly remembered them as sixth graders, playfully calling out a couple of them for the trouble they caused in those days past.
“That’s the kind of class we have here. … We can have fun,” he said. “[A class] that has made teaching here at Arlington not a job — I’ve never called coming to teach here in Arlington work. I always say, ‘I’m coming to school. I have to go to school.’ It has never seemed to be a job.”
Howe credited the strength and support of the Arlington community for much of that, and passed the responsibility to the graduating class to maintain it.
“It’s your job now. You’re the next generation to keep that spirit of this community alive, to keep it growing,” Howe said. “You don’t have to be here. You can travel away, live in another state or community. … Come back and visit. Come back and celebrate your successes with us. That keeps it alive.”
For her salutatorian address, Maria O’Dea highlighted the diversity of her class, and how it was a reflection on the culture that Arlington Memorial fostered that allowed everyone to be their own person.
“I could go from environmental club, to track practice, to play practice and not feel my identity was boxed into any of the groups,” she explained. “I was still just myself. Arlington was never a collection of shaped holes, and each of us were never pegs.”
O’Dea’s words rang true for anyone observing the soon-to-be graduates. While their scarlet gowns showed their unity, their caps and footwear demonstrated their individuality: some adorned with paint, others with stickers and flowers, as well as Crocs and high heels.
Valedictorian Emily Hoover reflected nostalgically on their shared experience and growth.
“Time has passed with an incredible velocity since we entered this school,” she said. “Our voices were higher, as was our angst and energy, though our voices, worries and energy levels have all transformed. Today we revisit that feeling, and we are prepared.”
Hoover continued with what seemed to be a personalized message to almost every one of her teachers and every member of her graduating class, a testament to the deep interpersonal ties at Arlington.
She proudly recognized the many individual achievements of her classmates, as well as the class’ stand against racism and a new curriculum spearheaded by their very own classmate, Addie Lentzner.
“Our class has been part of momentous movements for the community and school, and I could not be prouder of the change that we have cultivated.”
Hoover closed with a quote from author Neil Gaiman: “Go, and make interesting mistakes. Make amazing mistakes. Make glorious and fantastic mistakes. Break rules. Leave the world more interesting for you being here.”
The seniors got a bit of a leg workout, as they were asked to stand and be recognized for their myriad individual awards, several of them hearing their name called a dozen times.
Furthering the theme of individuality, each student had their own walk-up song as they came up to the stage to receive their diplomas. With renditions of party tunes and coming-of-age classics like Journey’s “Don’t Stop Believin'” and Green Day’s “Good Riddance,” Tyler Seeley’s choice of a simple recording of crickets interrupted the emotions and tension a bit, and drew a laugh from everyone in attendance.
Closing out the event, Arlington School District Board Chairman Todd Wilkins recognized the former students as graduates, the cue to finally toss their caps in the air.