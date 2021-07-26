BENNINGTON — The Civil War memorial marker at the Bennington Museum had gone about 15 years without a good scrubbing and some TLC.
The 91-year-old bronze relief panel, with its depiction of Civil War-era soldiers crated by a local sculptor and fine detail bearing the names of Bennington men who fought to preserve the union, is getting that attention this week.
Monday, Helene Gillette-Woodard and Christine Puza, both conservators at the Williamstown Art Conservation Center, dug into the work of cleaning the marker on Monday. The work is expected to take about three days.
The work was made possible by a $3,000 grant from the Robert Fleming & Jane Howe Patrick Foundation to aid in the restoration. The work, which includes removal of corrosion and vandalism, a patina and wax treatment, and regrouting seams to prevent water infiltration, is just under $6,000.
The marker stands on a rise in the ground directly in front of the museum. It features a bronze relief panel of Bennington Union soldiers marching and a plaque created by local sculptor, William Gordon Huff.
It was commissioned by American Legion Post 13 and presented for a state convention on Bennington Battle Day in 1930. It remained under the Legion’s care for the next 30 years until ownership was formally turned over to the Museum in the 1960s.
When the work is completed, the museum is planning to host a rededication ceremony for its 91st anniversary, and develop interpretive programming .
In tandem with the rededication, the museum says it intends to develop interpretive programming that "ties our shared Vermont history to the context of current events across the country. By doing so, we will underscore support for diversity, equity, and inclusion, in line with the Museum’s mission."