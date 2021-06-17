BENNINGTON — Cadets from the new Bennington Composite Squadron of the Vermont Wing, Civil Air Patrol recently participated in their first orientation flights at William H. Morse State Airport.
Civil Air Patrol cadets under age 18 are eligible for five flights in a powered aircraft five flights in a glider aircraft, and an unlimited number of backseat flights when conditions allow. Orientation flying is always free to cadets.
CAP is the official volunteer auxiliary of the United States Air Force. Vermont Wing headquarters is located in South Burlington, while squadrons are based in South Burlington, Barre/Montpelier, Rutland, Springfield, and Bennington.
The CAP cadet program is a year-round program open to those between the ages of 12 and 18. Cadets learn to conduct search operations from the air and on foot, and can take part in leadership conferences, summer encampments, professional academies, and other activities.
Vermont Wing members actively work with local schools and other community organizations to promote aerospace education; provide materials for instruction; arrange for the resources necessary to deliver instruction; and arrange field trips to local airports, aerospace companies, and other aerospace-related organizations.
For more information, visit www.vtcap.org.