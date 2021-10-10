BENNINGTON — For the third time since 2016, the town is asking residents for their thoughts on a range of topics, from rating the Bennington Police Department to programs for youth. The 2021 Bennington Citizen Survey is available to the public on the town’s website and in print, and will be available for three weeks.
Among questions are “How well does the town serve its residents?” and “Where would you like to see the town focus its efforts?” The survey also asks people about aspects of their neighborhoods, such as safety, questions about the cleanliness and vibrancy of downtown, and the overall quality of life. One question reads, “Thinking broadly, how do you feel about the future of the town in general over the next couple of years.”
According to town Communication Coordinator Jonah Spivak, the 2021 version will be the third survey of area residents the town has done, the first two in 2016 and 2018 respectively.
“This year is different,” Spivak said in a statement. “Our shared experience of the COVID-19 pandemic has deeply affected us as a community. A lot of things come more clearly into focus when the stakes are high, and they have never been higher. We need to hear from our citizens now more than ever so we can use that information to guide the town as we move forward together.”
According to the statement, anyone who lives or works in Bennington is encouraged to take the survey, as well as those from surrounding towns in the region. It will cover many aspects of life in Bennington, ranging from questions about municipal services, economic development, transportation issues, performance of the Police Department, the Select Board, parks and recreation, town staff, and quality of life.
The 2018 citizen survey received 984 responses. Among the results: Residents ranked the quality of life at 6 on a scale of 1 to 10 (with 10 being the highest), and indicated that Pleasant and Main streets were in the greatest need of improvement.
The first survey proposed by the Select Board in 2016 focused on town services, the performance of the Select Board; the downtown, the local economy, education, policing, recreation and other topics. A copy of the first survey report can be found on the town website. The first survey received 530 responses from area residents.
Online and paper forms
The 2021 survey will have a total of 33 questions and takes about 13 minutes to complete.
The survey will be available online at benningtonvt.org/survey.
Paper copies will be available at the Town Office on South Street, the Bennington Community Center (Recreation Center) on Gage Street, and the Senior Center on Pleasant Street.
Completed surveys can be dropped at all three locations as well.
Respondents can request a copy be mailed to them by calling the Town Office at 802-442-1037.