BENNINGTON — The fourth time wasn’t the charm for Christopher Main. Main, 60, requested an emergency bail review hearing on Sept. 23, his 60th birthday. Judge Kerry Ann McDonald-Cady issued her decision Monday, and Main didn’t get the gift of bail.
Instead, it was determined that he would continue to be held in the Southern State Correctional Facility.
He was charged with three felony counts of heroin trafficking, cocaine possession and dispensing heroin resulting in death after an incident in Sept. 2021. He is allegedly responsible for the death of a 22-year-old woman after he gave her fentanyl-laced heroin.
This was Main’s fourth attempt at getting bail. He wanted to be released into the custody of a coworker and even took his bail review up to the Vermont Supreme Court, where it was denied.
For this bail attempt, he wanted to be released into the custody of a sober living facility under the watch of a GPS tracking device.
According to court documents, Main was denied bail because, “After leaving [the sober living facility], the Defendant would be returning to the same community wherein it is alleged that he trafficked heroin and sold/dispensed heroin with death resulting, without adequate supervision to prevent such criminal activity.”
If Main was released into the sober living facility, he would be in the custody of his mother after he completed the facilities program — back in the community where the crime allegedly occurred.
The documents also state that, although Main would be monitored, tracking his whereabouts does not mitigate the risk to the public nor prevent him from trafficking drugs if he were released.
Main’s next court appearance will be Dec. 2. It will be a status conference to determine if the case is ready to proceed with trial.