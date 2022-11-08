BENNINGTON — As town clerks were reporting strong voter turnout at the polls, all of the contested House races in southern Bennington County area remained undecided as of Tuesday evening, with the three candidates for county sheriff apparently facing a wait for voting results from 15 towns to come in.
In the closely watched three-way rematch in the Bennington 5 House district, incumbent Reps. Mary Morrissey, a Republican, and Michael Nigro, a Democrat, faced a challenge from former Rep. Jim Carroll, who finished third in the race for the district’s two seats in 2020.
Carroll, a Democrat, also serves on the town Select Board.
Counting the Bennington 5 votes only from Bennington, Morrissey had received 1,594 votes, Carroll 1,257 and Nigro 1,191 with the Pownal votes in that district still to be reported.
Following reapportionment this year to reflect changes in the 2020 federal census, Bennington 5 is a new district that also includes a section of northeast Pownal.
In the Bennington 1 district, incumbent Rep. Nelson Brownell, D-Pownal, faced a challenge from Republican Bruce Busa, of Readsboro.
Brownell’s Bennington 1 is also a newly created district, which lost some voters to Bennington 5 but now includes Woodford, Readsboro, Stamford and Searsburg, the last three of which were added during reapportionment.
In the Bennington 3 district, including Shaftsbury, part of Sunderland and Glastenbury, incumbent Democrat Rep. David Durfee faced Republican Victor Harwood Jr. in the rematch of the 2020 race. Both live in Shaftsbury.
Reps. Timothy Corcoran II and Dane Whitman, both Bennington Democrats, are unopposed for re-election in the Bennington 2 district.
SHERIFF’S RACE
The Bennington County sheriff’s race to succeed outgoing Sheriff Chad Schmidt featured Republican Joel Howard, of Pownal, independent Beau Alexander, of Shaftsbury, and Democrat James Gulley Jr., of Bennington.
In the Bennington town results for sheriff, Gulley received 2,948 votes to 1,863 for Howard and 387 for Alexander.
For Gulley and Alexander, the 2020 race is their second bid for the office. They finished second and third respectively to Schmidt in the November 2020 election.
Howard, a lieutenant in the Sheriff’s Department, was making his first bid for the top spot.
In another county race, attorney Lon McClintock, of Shaftsbury, was unopposed in seeking to replace Probate Judge D. Justine Scanlon, who did not seek reelection.
LEARNING TO VOTE
A class of Village School second graders visited the North Bennington polling place to learn about voting and watch their teacher, John Ulrich, cast his ballot.
They concluded their visit by serenading voters with “America the beautiful” while Ulrich played along on harmonica.
VOTING BLITZ
Shaftsbury Town Clerk Marlene Hall and other officials noted a heavy voter turnout by the afternoon.
“It’s been busy all day,” Hall said. “We’ve had over a thousand absentee ballots come in, and about 500 come in person so far, and it’s only 3 o’clock. For a mid-term, this is huge.”
The pace of voting was brisk at the Bennington Firehouse, Town Clerk Cassandra Barbeau said Tuesday afternoon. She also thanked those who brought their mail-in election ballots to the polls rather than ask for another ballot from poll workers.
“I really appreciate that a lot of people brought their mail-in ballots with them today,” Barbeau said. “I was really concerned because of the number of in-person ballots we had available. So people have done a great job. If they didn’t want to mark it at home, they brought them here anyway, and we got them checked off.”
If the supply of in-person ballots had run out, she said, copies would have to be made, but those would have to be counted by hand, not by machine, slowing the counting process.
BALLOT QUESTIONS
Outside the firehouse on River Street, Bennington voter John Getchell was one of those who said the proposed state constitutional changes establishing a right to personal reproductive autonomy for women and specifically prohibiting slavery and indentured servitude provided motivation to vote.
Of the contested races, Getchell said, “It all seems pretty straightforward to me, here in the state of Vermont. I mean, I think the outcome of this election cycle altogether is likely going to be a [expletive]-show. I’m firmly liberal-progressive in my politics, and as they say, the party in power with the presidency tends to lose seats in Congress. The nature of the beast.”
He added, “It concerns me that a lot of people don’t understand that it is important to vote. A lot of young people don’t find any value in it and they feel completely disenfranchised.”
‘FROZEN’ CANDIDATES
Outside the polls, candidates and supporters faced a stiff, gusty, sometimes frigid wind that seemed even colder after several days of unusually balmy weather.
In Bennington, candidates lined up along the walkway into the firehouse all seemed acutely aware that one side of the walk — the west side — was directly in the sun, weak as it seemed, while those on the opposite side stood in shade from the building.
In Pownal on Tuesday afternoon, one supporter standing directly in the afternoon sun outside the Pownal Center Firehouse said he’d heard from someone standing outside the Bennington Firehouse how cold and windy it was there.