BENNINGTON – The 17 shooting incidents reported this year in Bennington “is way too many; even one is too many,” Police Chief Paul Doucette said Monday.
But he stressed that town police are working diligently, in cooperation with state and federal agencies, and with assistance from members of the community, “to curb some of this violence.”
Doucette said he believes that in time the tide can be turned against drug trafficking, which is at the root of the sharp increase in gun violence.
Most police investigations take time, however, and aren’t wrapped up in an hour as they are on TV shows, he said, while updating the Select Board on policing issues. He said that can generate frustration among the public.
Doucette added that police are in fact close to making arrests related to a recent high-profile shooting incident on Main Street.
“I think we can make some arrests there,” he said, referring to a recent incident of gunfire, apparently originating from an apartment window in a Main Street building, that was captured on a doorbell camera video.
That was the 17th recorded incident this year involving discharging of firearms.
TOWN ISN’T UNIQUE
“Scary stuff involving drugs and guns, but I want to assure the community that Bennington is a safe community,” he said. "But right now, we are dealing with a lot of issues.”
The same is true of the entire state, Doucette said he was told by officials with the state Department of Public Safety.
He said the department is working hard with state and federal law enforcement agencies to deal with drug trafficking, aiming to convince traffickers from other states that it isn’t worth trying to set up networks in this area.
Doucette said the BPD also has recently benefited in the struggle from high tech information gathering systems through federal agencies.
LEGISLATION
On a related front, Doucette said he has talked with state Sen. Dick Sears, D-Bennington, chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee, about proposed legislation focused on gun violence and on being able to hold some juvenile defendants after an arrest.
He has said drug traffickers from Massachusetts or other states have taken advantage of the state’s release guidelines for young defendants by sending youth – often with firearms – to Vermont, believing they will be quickly released if they are arrested here.
“There are a lot of reasons for this [legislative effort],” Doucette said, “but the bottom line is we need to get this situation under control, and Sen. Sears has been responsive, as have other legislators.”
The community also can and is playing an important role, he said, by reporting suspicious activity and providing information, such as by providing the doorbell video.