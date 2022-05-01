Partly cloudy early followed by cloudy skies overnight. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 48F. Winds light and variable..
Partly cloudy early followed by cloudy skies overnight. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 48F. Winds light and variable.
Updated: May 1, 2022 @ 3:53 pm
Kevin and Shaun of Flying Fox Brewing, from Enfield Conn., pour samples at the Winter Homebrew Festival in Bennington.
The Winter Homebrew Festival took place at the Bennington Sports Center on Saturday afternoon.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.