BENNINGTON — The defendant charged with a brutal murder last year at the Green Mountain power sub-station on Route 9 in Bennington was arraigned Monday on an updated charge of murder in the first-degree-premeditated murder. In court documents, a possible motive of jealousy was outlined.
Elliot Russell, 46, also known as “Face,” appeared via video link from the Southern State Correctional Facility in Springfield, where he is being held without bail for the October 2022 murder of Ulysses Ivey, 39, of Bennington. Ivey was found barely alive after calling 911 from a cellphone to report he’d been shot. Ivey reportedly identified the shooter as Russell before he died at the scene after rescue workers unsuccessfully attempted to administer life-saving aid.
Russell pleaded not guilty through his attorney, Daniel McGuire, on the updated charge. He faces life imprisonment with a presumptive 20 years behind bars if convicted of the murder charge.
Authorities allege that Russell shot and killed Ivey at the substation on the night of Oct. 26. An arrest warrant was issued, and Russell was eventually arrested in Rensselaer County, N.Y., just days after the Bennington shooting, after the Bennington Police Department provided information to New York authorities on where he might be found. Russell’s extradition back to Vermont to stand trial in the murder case was delayed three months by authorities in New York, who charged Russell with several unrelated charges in that state, including pistol-whipping an individual in the Hoosick Falls area.
Court documents allege Russell shot Ivey, then fled in a white car, which was caught on videotape.
Russell’s girlfriend at the time of the murder, Erin Wilson, is charged with being an accessory in Ivey’s homicide. It was revealed through updated court documents that Russell and Wilson were having difficulties with cheating and jealousy in their relationship at the time of the murder. That jealousy was given as a potential motive for the killing, with Ivey's murder set up by Wilson.
A subpoena issued for Wilson’s Facebook account revealed that Wilson wanted a sexual relationship that Russell had with another individual to stop.
Just prior to the murder, Wilson sent Ivey a Facebook message wanting to meet him at the “power plant.” Ivey responds by messaging, “I’m less than five minutes away.” According to the Facebook messages from her account, Wilson then planned to meet him.
At the same time, Wilson was having ongoing Facebook messages with Russell, messaging him that if he didn’t stop seeing another female, she would have sex with someone else — Ivey. According to the police affidavit, Wilson then shared her conversation between herself and Ivey with Russell. Wilson's message to Russell reads, “He’s coming to meet me at 7. So let me know what you decide.”
Several Facebook messages on Russell’s account with another individual, allegedly the woman he was having sex with, mention Wilson possibly meeting Ivey at 7. One of the last messages Russell sent that day to a friend, just hours before the shooting, says, “N****r talkin’ slick so I’m blow out his candle.”
Ivey was shot that night.
“My brother was a good man,” Ulysa Ivey told the Banner from her home in South Carolina shortly after the murder. “He had five daughters who he loved with all his heart. He was my baby.”
Prosecutor Jared Bianchi would not comment on the reason for the more serious charges other than to note the new information in the updated affidavit.
The last known charge of murder one-premediated murder in Bennington County was Darren Pronto, who is currently charged in the slashing death of Emily Hamann, 26, in early 2021. Before that, four charged cases pleaded down to either a second-degree charge or a dismissal. A preliminary search of news databases showed just one other premeditated murder charge prior to 2007 — a Shaftsbury murder in 1976.
Russell is no stranger to the Vermont legal system. He was convicted in 2007 of attempted murder after stabbing a man in front of a bar on Main Street in Bennington. Russell was sentenced to 13 to 15 years behind bars. He was released from prison right before Ivey’s murder.
There is currently a court hearing set for February 2024 in the case.