BENNINGTON — A Bennington Superior Court judge this week allowed a defendant time off from a residential curfew to help with the birth of his new child while he faces numerous sex crime charges.
Kieghan Biggs, 24, is charged in a series of incidents starting in September 2020, in which he allegedly sexually assaulted a minor under the age of 16 on numerous occasions.
He is also charged with lewd and lascivious conduct with a child, as well as charges from other incidents, including simple assault, interference with access to emergency services, two counts of unlawful mischief, unlawful trespass, and giving false information to a law enforcement officer to implicate another.
All told, Biggs faces up to 34 years and numerous fines if convicted of all counts.
According to court documents, Biggs and his wife are expecting a baby on Feb. 20. Defense lawyer Kate Lamson requested an amended conditions of release to accommodate the couple in the birth and in taking his wife to the hospital.
Short of the conditions of his house detention being changed, Lamson requested that the trial be moved up to accommodate the due date.
Bennington Superior Judge Cortland Corsones issued his decision Wednesday.