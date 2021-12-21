BENNINGTON — A Bennington man facing a possible life sentence for repeated domestic assaults had one of his recent charges dropped after the victim decided not to move forward with the case.
Michael Lee Carpenter, 46, had been charged with one count of aggravated domestic assault in the first degree with a prior aggravated conviction. Carpenter was considered by Vermont law as a “habitual offender,” having been convicted three times in Vermont for felonies other than murder. Vermont state law allows for a life sentence in these situations.
The victim, who was the main witness in the case, alerted prosecutors that she contracted COVID-19 on Dec. 10, and was in quarantine, 10 days before Carpenter’s trial was set to begin. A week later, on Dec. 17, prosecutors revealed that the victim informed them that she did not want to proceed with the charges.
Judge Cortland Corsones had no choice but to dismiss the charge with prejudice, meaning Carpenter cannot be tried on this same charge again.
According to a police affidavit, on July 19, 2020, officers responded to a complaint that the victim’s acquaintance hit her and spit in her face. The victim identified Carpenter as the assailant. She told police that Carpenter had been abusing her for years, and she had just received an abuse prevention order against him.
On the night in question, Carpenter allegedly showed up at the victim’s residence “under the influence of drugs or alcohol.”
The victim told police she asked him to leave, and he became angry when she told him she did not want him to stay. Carpenter allegedly spit in her face, pulled her hair and punched her head. The victim also stated to police that Carpenter regularly calls her sexual slurs and “threatened to kill her several times.”
Carpenter’s criminal history includes convictions on domestic assault in 1995, aggravated domestic assault in the first degree in 2005, and aggravated domestic assault in the second degree in 2003.
Although this charge was dropped, Carpenter is being held at the Southern State Correctional Facility in Springfield for violating a previous domestic abuse order, and is due to be released in July 2022.