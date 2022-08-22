BENNINGTON — Bennington’s judicial lineup, including Bennington Superior Court Judge Cortland Corsones, will change in the annual judge rotation in the Vermont Superior Court system.
Corsones, who held the influential judicial position during a critical and tumultuous period in Bennington’s criminal justice history, will become the criminal judge in Rutland County starting on Sept. 5.
Corsones has overseen some serious and challenging cases over the past year, including two murder cases, numerous sex offenses, Supreme Court-setting precedents, and a history-making decision involving the alleged rape of a young child over three decades ago.
That child, now an adult, petitioned the court to keep open the case files involving Leonard Forte, a New York State investigator who escaped prosecution after being found guilty decades earlier. In that case, a different trial judge at the time faulted a female prosecutor for being ‘over-emotional’ at trial.
Forte died in Florida after claiming for decades that he was too sick to return to Vermont to face prosecution, and he died of a heart ailment before he could be brought back and retried.
Typically, a case is formally sealed after a defendant dies before a finding. However, in Forte’s case, Corsones sided with the victim, citing the overwhelming “interest of justice” in keeping the case files open for future generations.
Corsones’ replacement will be Judge Kerry McDonald-Caty, who has held the Family Court judgeship in Bennington since last September.
Replacing McDonald-Caty is Rutland Judge Howard Kalfus, who will handle the Bennington County family court docket. In September, Judge John Valente will continue in Bennington Civil Court.
Rotation of justices is a routine practice in Vermont, with all judges trading divisions or locations, sometimes both. Local judges reside in different areas of Vermont, some commuting great distances to sit on the bench. According to a court representative, these changes are made in the interest of justice for both the general public and the justices’ careers. Changes take place the day after Labor Day each year.
To see the full listing of judicial assignments, visit https://www.vermontjudiciary.org/media/14891.