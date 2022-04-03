SUNDERLAND — Rose Keough served the town of Sunderland as town clerk and treasurer for 31 years. Now, she’s retired, and voters elected Susan Whitney to the post at last month’s Town Meeting.
That it’s the end of an era and the beginning of another is clear.
“On voting day, I overheard a young gentleman — well, young to me — say to her, ‘I don’t think I’ve ever voted for anyone besides you.’ And I’m there doing the math and looking at him and I’m doing the math in my head and, ‘Oh God, he’s right.’ At his age, [Keough] would have been the only one he had ever known and he was probably 40, but seriously, think about it,” said Whitney, who previously served as assistant town clerk and assistant treasurer for three years.
But Keough hasn’t disappeared entirely. In the days after the election, she’s been coming into the office to help the transition for Whitney and the new assistant town clerk, Caroline Hartshorn. Whitney said Keough will also be available to help as needed in the future when events warrant.
Why did Keough, 67, want to retire now? There were a variety of reasons, she said. Mainly, it was because her husband is retired, and he worried they wouldn’t have much time to do things if she kept working. With her retirement, the couple is now exploring the idea of spending winters in Florida.
The job of town clerk has also kept evolving since she was first elected to the office in 1991. A big change came in location. Like her predecessors, Keough operated from her home until the town office was built in 2014. The town didn’t own a computer when she started either. Keough said there have been times she felt like an “almost one-man show” in the job, even with assistants. More is being required now.
“You’re constantly getting emails from the state or the Vermont League of Cities and Towns, and they aren’t one-liners,” she said. “They are things you have to read all the way through to make sure you’re not missing something. And I have missed things in them.”
Customers have changed, too.
“People are more demanding now,” Keough said. “It used to be a common courtesy to say, ‘please’ and ‘thank you.’ Well, now it’s like they walk in and ‘I need you to tell me how much blah-blah-blah is.’ You know, some people are nice, but others, there are more people that are just, they expect it. I always considered myself a public servant. I still think I deserve the respect of getting ‘please’ and ‘thank you.’”
The town dedicated its 2021 annual report — a rare honor — to Keough in “gratitude and appreciation” for her “dedicated service.”
How does she want to be remembered? “I’m hoping that the people feel that I was fair, courteous, kind, because I always try to be,” Keough replied. “I’m one that it’s OK if you disagree with me. If you want to convince me, you better work at convincing me, but I don’t get rude. I try not to get rude about it. I try to treat people with respect.”
Whitney admits she had hoped Keough wouldn’t retire.
“We had a pretty good flow going here. Worked well together. But after 30 years, over 30 years of her doing it, you can’t blame her for wanting to take a break,” Whitney said. “It kind of hit me. I was like, ‘Wow, in the last 60 years, there were only two town clerks.”
That’s right. Sixty years and two town clerks. Keough was first elected in 1991 to a one-year term to replace William Bahan, who had been in office since 1962. (Bahan succeeded Harriet Stone, Keough’s grandmother, who served from 1949 to 1962. A photo of Stone hangs over the town clerk’s desk today.)
Whitney is mindful of her predecessors’ impressive tenures in office.
“I’m a little sad in that it’s going to be coming to an end with me, because I will not be doing this when I’m 90,” Whitney, 60, added with a chuckle. “So, I’m kind of viewing myself as a transitional person, you know. Kind of keep the consistency going. I’ve been here. People, are, hopefully, used to seeing me after a few years. And, you know, kind of keep it flowing until maybe someone with more longevity than I have.”
Whitney predicts she will probably serve no more than two terms, or six years.
“I would definitely be into retirement age and, unlike Rose, I like the idea of retirement,” she said, laughing.