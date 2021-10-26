BENNINGTON — A proposal to fund the Better Bennington Corporation by spreading the cost among all property taxpayers, not only the downtown business owners, came under scrutiny by the Select Board on Monday night — the panel's second discussion of the proposal — and faced some resistance by a few members who questioned the plan.
Three board members asked questions directed to the BBC officials present. Its proposal is designed to lessen the burden on downtown business owners and give the downtown promotion organization more financial flexibility. The BBC works to promote and enhance the downtown district.
Jim Carroll asked interim BBC executive director Michael McDonough to elaborate more on the benefits such a change would hold for all town taxpayers.
In addition, Select Board member Bruce Lee-Clark said he is not convinced such a change can be legally implemented through a vote of the board, and he requested further information, including a copy of the current BCC bylaws.
And board member Thomas Haley asked whether, given the course of the COVID-19 pandemic and other uncertainties, this is the right time to make such a change.
Chairwoman Jeannie Jenkins, who suggested on Oct. 11 that a board vote follow a two-week period to allow the public to weigh in, said Monday a decision whether to approve the change is now expected at the board’s next meeting. She said questions were raised about how many people followed the Oct. 11 meeting, which was held on a holiday for many.
WHAT’S THE BENEFIT?
Carroll said he would like to hear more about the rationale for assisting the downtown district business owners. Some business owners, such as those along Northside Drive, are not in the district — yet would see a tax increase.
McDonough said the downtown “is an incredible resource” benefiting all of Bennington, in part by drawing visitors to town — many of whom would then spend money at Northside Drive motels, restaurants, national chain stores like Walmart, supermarkets and other businesses.
Sharing in the tax that helps to support the BBC, he said, would indicate that “the entire community” is behind the downtown and its merchants. He added, speaking in reference to the larger "big box" or similar businesses in town, “I don’t think Northside Drive needs help and support like a downtown does.”
Jenkins, who has voiced support for the proposal, said that if people come to Bennington because of the downtown, then it would benefit Northside Drive, as well. She said the downtown also is an attraction for people interested in moving to Bennington.
Carroll said the current funding formula seems to be working, and he hasn’t heard complaints from downtown merchants, adding, “So why scrap it?”
BCC board member Eric Peterson said he has lately seen more vitality in the downtown “than I have ever seen,” adding that there is momentum and “we really have to keep that going.”
Former Select Board member Michael Keane said that, in researching funding options for downtown organizations, he found the current formula in Bennington no longer seems “what is best practice around the country.”
STATE FUNDING
McDonough said the state also has recognized Vermont downtowns as important to communities by targeting grants and other assistance toward downtown projects and entities like the BBC.
The proposal before the Select Board is to consider the BBC’s annual budget separately, similar to the way the board reviews the library budgets, and then place the amount approved into the general fund town budget.
That amount currently is about $82,000, which would add .8 cents per $100 of property valuation to the town tax rate, or $8 per year on a house valued at $100,000, according to Town Manager Stuart Hurd.
The proposed change would provide the BBC with greater financial flexibility, McDonough said. In many instances over the years, he said, the organization has recognized needs in the downtown, only to “fall short of having the revenue to implement” changes.
With the change, the BBC could propose funding for new initiatives or projects during the Select Board’s annual review of its budget.
McDonough said BBC funding also comes from grants and donations, helping to fund specific projects, activities or initiatives in the downtown area. According to past budgets, the bulk of the $82,000 is for staffing, including an executive director.
The BCC currently is seeking a new permanent employee for that position to replace longtime director John Shannahan, who stepped down in July.
CAN THEY DO IT?
Lee-Clark said his principal concern is whether the Select Board has the authority to change the BBC funding structure with a simple vote.
Hurd responded that the issue is not a legal question but “a funding decision,” involving the source of the BBC funding. That would change from one derived through a tax on downtown businesses to a town budget line item, he said, but the BBC would continue to function as a contractor to the town as it does now.
“It doesn’t seem that straightforward to me,” Lee-Clark said.
He added that he doesn’t believe a vote against the current proposal should be seen “as a rejection of the downtown,” which he indicated was being implied and termed “a silly argument.”
Lee-Clark said he would generally be in favor of more funding for the downtown.
One benefit to making that change, Hurd has said, is that it would eliminate an added tax on downtown business owners and could spur new business ventures or expansions, as well as help encourage business owners to move to the downtown.
McDonough said he believes that “from a practical standpoint,” the BBC has “outgrown” its current funding mechanism after 30 years in operation. Today, he said, the downtown “is more important today than it ever has been.”