People want to build in Vermont.
That's the takeaway from a recent analysis of U.S. Census Bureau data on building permits by the equipment-rental firm BigRentz. It found permits for new residential units in Vermont shot up more than 50 percent in 2020 — more than in any other state.
Permits for new housing units statewide rose to 2,200 in 2020, up from 1,405 in 2019. By comparison, permits were up about 10 percent in neighboring New Hampshire and 4 percent across New England.
One reason Vermont saw such a big spike in permits in 2020 was that 2019 was an unusually slow year. The state had averaged about 1,800 annual permits for new units from 2015 to 2018. Even so, last year’s total was 20 percent higher than in 2018.
In Vermont, the growth between 2019 and 2020 was driven by two categories — single-family homes and buildings with five or more apartments.
Permits for single-family homes grew 46 percent, from 882 to 1,285. Meanwhile, new authorizations for units in larger buildings nearly doubled, from 418 units in 39 buildings to 807 units in 51 buildings.
The trend is holding into 2021 — permits had been issued for 1,084 units as of June, compared to 846 for the same period last year.
The jump in building permits in 2020 came as Vermont's housing market heated up during the pandemic, with home prices spiking and people moving to Vermont from out of state.
Locally, real-estate agents already had lower-than-usual residential inventory going into the pandemic, according to John Hatton, sales manager at Berkley & Veller Greenwood Country Realtors in Brattleboro and the president of the Southern Vermont Board of Realtors. Then demand spiked as offices closed and many big-city residents fled to the country.
"We did probably twice as much sales volume on half the inventory," he told Vermont News and Media in July. "It was absolutely a seller's market."
Hatton said he hadn't seen a huge amount of new construction in the Brattleboro area, despite the demand.
"We just have sort of finite opportunities for building," he said. "There might be individual homes that are built ... but nobody's building big tracts of housing. That just doesn't happen in our area like it does in Texas or wherever, where there's just more land available."
Even with the jump in building permits, Vermont still lagged the U.S. as a whole in new units per capita in 2020, though the state's population is also growing more slowly than the national average.
Brattleboro issued permits for 45 dwelling units in 2020, up from 34 in 2019. Most were added to existing structures, including conversion of a commercial space downtown into 15 units, according to the town report. Five were new single-family homes, which Zoning Administrator Brian Bannon said was in the typical range.
He said he is seeing increased inquiries from developers this year, and expects to see continued development of multi-family projects.
The town of Manchester issued nine single-family home construction permits in 2020, the same as in 2018 but up from three in 2019. Five additional units were permitted in 2020 as accessory dwelling units or changes of use from commercial space, and one bed and breakfast was converted to a house. The village of Manchester, which handles its own zoning, had another six new residential permits, up from four in 2019.
"I wouldn't be surprised if we surpass last year's with what we see this year," said Janet Hurley, the town's planning and zoning director. She said several housing developments are underway, though not enough to meet demand. A market study conducted for the town and released in January 2020 concluded there was a shortage of rental housing in the downtown area.
"People are looking for housing in Manchester," Hurley said. "They're looking for housing in the downtown, they're looking to build in the neighborhoods, in the rural areas."
Bennington authorized fewer new single-family units and mobile homes than in 2019, and apartments held steady, at one each year, according to the town report.
But Bennington residents did seem to be sprucing up their existing homes. Permits for decks rose from 18 in 2019 to 46 in 2020. Meanwhile, residential renovations went from 12 to 18 — with the total dollar value of those renovations soaring from $116,000 to over $3 million.
Similarly, in Dover, Zoning Administrator Tabi Freedman said there were some new residential units, but it didn't seem out of the normal range.
The town saw a large number of home sales last year, as well as owners of second homes moving into them full time — and realizing they needed more space for storage, a home office or kids, she said. "What I was seeing was renovations, additions, garages, sheds.”