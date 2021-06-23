NORTH BENNINGTON —Postponed for a year during the COVID-19 pandemic, a celebration of the life of Bill Scully is planned for Sunday, July 18, at the Park-McCullough House.
According to a notice posted by family members and friends, the gathering will take place from 2 to 4 p.m. at the mansion.
Scully, 48, died July 19, 2020, following an 11-month battle with inoperable brain cancer.
“We look forward to seeing you at Bill Scully’s upcoming Celebration of Life,” the announcement states. “This is a casual affair with no formal program other than to honor Bill’s wishes by asking all of you to come and share your favorite stories or memories of Bill. This is what he specifically requested, and we know that all of you are up for granting his wish.”
The notice adds, “Please feel free to speak, sing, dance or honor Bill in whichever way you are moved to do so; or if you prefer, we will have a Master of Ceremonies who can read your stories/memories to the audience.”
Anyone wishing to submit something in advance to be read is asked to contact his widow, Maria Scully, Celeste Finn or Tami Garrison.
“Bill Scully was one-of-a-kind,” the notice continues, “and we are grateful for all of you who will join us in celebrating his incredible life that touched so many.”
MANY INTERESTS
Scully, who was elected to the Bennington Select Board in March 2019, had previously served on the North Bennington Village Board of Trustees.
He also helped establish two fine-dining restaurants – Pangaea and Allegro – and redeveloped long-dormant hydroelectric facilities associated with historic mills in both North Bennington and North Pownal.
The 1994 graduate of Bennington College also led the dining services program at the school for a time and “revamped the menu and landed the college on national lists that recognized Bennington’s artful and ethical cuisine,” according to an article that appeared in in the college’s Bennington Online magazine in October 2020.
“Our community lost a dear friend with the death of Bill Scully,” Sen. Brian Campion, D-Bennington, said in a Banner article last July. “Bill worked tirelessly as a businessman, a renewable energy advocate and a public servant. He was a wonderful father, friend and role model to all who met him and his legacy of hard work and dedication will carry on.”
“Few people join the Bennington Select Board as ready to work as Bill Scully was,” said then-Select Board Chairman Donald Campbell. “He threw himself entirely into everything he touched, both on the board and in the community.”