Mainly clear. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 66F. Winds light and variable..
Mainly clear. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 66F. Winds light and variable.
Updated: July 5, 2023 @ 5:54 pm
Girl holds up dual sparklers as she waits for fireworks to begin at Willow Park in Bennington on the Fourth of July.
Fireworks explode in red as watchers enjoy Fourth of July celebration at Willow Park in Bennington.
Greyson Fellon, 7, and Anthony O'Brien, 6, of Bennington get ready for fireworks at Willow Park during Fourth of July celebration.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.