Updated: May 22, 2022 @ 11:54 am
Flower pot painting was part of the festivities at the 2022 Bennington Food Summit.
Community members enjoy a meal at Willow Park as part of the Bennington Food Summit on Saturday afternoon.
Wildflower "seed bombs" were provided by Bennington College students who were participating in the event as part of their Social Capital for Regenerative Communities program.
