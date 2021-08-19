Arik Gilbert, a sophomore at Mount Anthony Union High School, stands in front of the mural he designed in the cafeteria of the high school on Thursday. The mural was a part of the high school’s Sexuality and Gender Awareness Alliance (SAGAA) club’s mission to spread awareness and acceptance within the school community. SAGAA advisor Chloe West, who is also an English teacher at the high school, secured a grant from The Vermont Community Foundation’s Opportunity Fund for Southshire Youth. The design was voted on by high school faculty, staff and students, and worked on over the summer by West and students from SAGAA. The mural is to help show students in the community that diversity is valued and everyone is welcome at Mount Anthony.