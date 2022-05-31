BRATTLEBORO — Sitting on the porch at Holton Home, surrounded by friends and family who helped celebrate her 107th birthday as a fire truck parade drove by, Constance Wallin said it was the largest party she ever had in her life.
Wallin was a French teacher at the local high school, and when she wasn't teaching she was filling St. Michael’s Catholic Church with music while playing the organ.
“I played for very important weddings there and I played for the church,” until she broke her spine and couldn't play anymore. “I cried every day because I could no longer play the wedding marches.”
Wallin was born in Winooski, Vt., on May 30, 1915 and moved to Brattleboro in the 1940s. As she reflected on her time in Brattleboro, she said she enjoyed playing the organ, adding that she just loves music.
Sitting on the porch at Holton Home, in Brattleboro, Vt., Constance Wallin, of Brattleboro, watches as the Brattleboro Fire Department drives by in a small parade for her as part of her 107th birthday party on Friday, May 27, 2022.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Constance Wallin, of Brattleboro, Vt., celebrates her 107th birthday with friends and family members at Holton Home on Friday, May 27, 2022.
Constance Wallin, of Brattleboro, Vt., smiles when presented a crown at her 107th birthday party at Holton Home on Friday, May 27, 2022.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Constance Wallin, of Brattleboro, Vt., celebrates her 107th birthday with friends and family members at Holton Home on Friday, May 27, 2022.
Constance Wallin, of Brattleboro, Vt., sings songs in French alongside friends and family members at Holton Home on Friday, May 27, 2022.
