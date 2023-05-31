MONTPELIER — The State of Vermont is offering free admission to Vermont State Parks and Vermont State Historic Sites on June 10 and 11 as part of Vermont Days.
“With free admission to Vermont’s 55 state parks and six State-owned historic sites, Vermont residents and out-of-state visitors are invited to celebrate summer in Vermont by spending the day on the lake, experiencing Vermont’s past, or casting a fishing line during Vermont Days,” said Vermont Department of Tourism and Marketing Commissioner Heather Pelham in a release.
In addition to free admission to Vermont state parks and historic sites, the Vermont History Museum in Montpelier will offer free admission on Saturday, June 10. There will also be several family-friendly events happening throughout the weekend. Event details are as follows:
Free Fishing Day
Saturday, June 10 | Statewide
Vermont's Free Fishing Day gives both resident and nonresident anglers the opportunity to go fishing in Vermont for the day without a license. While it will be free to fish across the entire state on June 10 and anglers without a license can fish on that day, anglers still need to follow the state fishing regulations. Learn more about Free Fishing Day.
Free Family Fishing Festival
Saturday, June 10 | 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Ed Weed Fish Culture Station, 14 Bell Hill Road, Grand Isle
Designed for young anglers and families, this free event offers basic fishing instruction, free fishing equipment to borrow, and the chance for kids to catch big trout in the hatchery pond. The day will be filled with a variety of activities from fish biology, fly casting, law digest and regulations, lure making, fish cleaning and more. Learn more about the festival.
Vermont History Museum | Montpelier
Saturday, June 10 | 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 109 State St, Montpelier, VT 05609
The Vermont History Museum in Montpelier will offer free admission to residents and nonresidents on June 10th (hours 10am-4pm). Visit various exhibits, including “Freedom & Unity, New American Globe: James Wilson of Vermont,” which will close at the end of June, and “Vermonters at Work” to learn about the history of the Green Mountain State and the people who’ve lived here.
Vermont Days at President Calvin Coolidge State Historic Site
Sunday, June 11 | 2 p.m., President Calvin Coolidge State Historic Site, 3780 VT-100A, Plymouth, VT 05056
Kickstart the summer season in Calvin Coolidge’s hometown by enjoying free admission to the site. A ribbon cutting for the new special exhibit “Coolidge’s Contemporaries: The ascension of early 20th century world leaders” will take place on Sunday, June 11 at 2:00 p.m. The Orton Family, proprietors of the Vermont Country Store, will speak about the Coolidge legacy in Vermont and cut the ribbon. Refreshments to follow.
For accessible accommodation requests for any of the events listed above, contact Elle O’Casey (Chief Marketing Officer) at elle.ocasey@vermont.gov or 802-760-9967.
For more information on Vermont Days, visit www.vermontdays.com.