BENNINGTON — The Catamount Glassware and Tap House property was placed on the market this week with an asking price of $750,000.
Lilli West Williams of Maple Leaf Realty said the property at 309 County St. contains some 20,000 square feet of space suitable for industry or for redevelopment, including the glassware business production, storage and office areas.
In addition, she said, the tavern area and its restaurant equipment are included in the offering.
The business owners announced last week in a Facebook post that they would be closing immediately.
Catamount Glassware was established in the 1970s by the late Alain and Irene Karyo, and the Tap House at Catamount Glass opened in 2015 under their son, Adam Volpi and his wife, Amy.
West Williams said the Catamount Glassware building contains a large amount of open space and could be renovated for housing or other purposes. The structure was built as a factory and dates to 1901.
She added that the owners also have a duplex next door at 315 County St., which is offered for $149,000.
That property, she said, would be worth considering by a buyer who might want to add new parking spaces in the area behind the duplex.
Catamount Glassware designed glassware and specialized in screen printing its products, and in creating custom glassware for clients.
The taproom was established after a renovation and expansion project in 2014 to 2015.