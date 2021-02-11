BENNINGTON — With 10 candidates running for three seats, there is plenty of competition in this year’s Bennington Select Board races.
Catamount Access Television has been airing Bennington Select Board candidate forums for many years, and the local cable network will be joining forces this year with the Bennington Banner.
“Between our video streaming capabilities and the journalism skills provided by the Bennington Banner, this year’s forum is sure to inform all voters of each candidate’s views and opinions,” said Mike Cutler, CAT-TV production manager.
The virtual forum is set for Friday, Feb. 12 at 6 p.m. It will be moderated by Kevin Moran, executive editor with New England Newspapers, Inc., which owns the Banner, the Manchester Journal and the Brattleboro Reformer, as well as The Berkshire Eagle in Pittsfield, Mass.
“This will be an informational forum and not a debate,” said William Gardner, CAT-TV operations manager. “The rules have been sent to each candidate, and we invite each of them to articulate their views and opinions on the important topics facing our community,” he said.
Each candidate will have one minute for an opening statement, two minutes to answer each question, and a two-minute closing statement.
The moderator will act as the timekeeper to ensure that each candidate has equal opportunity to speak. The moderator will instruct CAT-TV to mute candidates if they exceed their allotted time or are disruptive during the forum.
The candidates for two open three-year board seats in the March 2 election are Chris Bates, Mike Bethel, Jim Carroll, Tina Cook, Gary Corey, Colleen Harrington, Kevin Hoyt and Nancy White.
In addition, Bethel, Phillip Guerard, Tom Haley, Harrington and Hoyt are competing for a one-year board seat.
Candidates are allowed to run for two different positions under Vermont law, but would have to choose one if elected in both races.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the forum will be held via Zoom but is widely available for local citizens.
The program will be live on CAT-TV Channel 1085, beginning at 6 p.m. It will also play live on both the CAT-TV and Banner Facebook pages.
Replays can be viewed on CAT-TV Channel 1085 leading up to Town Meeting day and will also be available at facebook.com/CATTVBennington and https://www.youtube.com/user/BenningtonCATTV.
CAT-TV and the Banner invite residents to tune in, learn about the candidates and participate in local democracy.
Catamount Access Television Corp. provides public, educational, and governmental television access services to Bennington, North Bennington, Woodford, Pownal and Shaftsbury on Comcast Cable Channels 1075, 1085, and 1095.
CAT-TV is a nonprofit charitable 501©(3) corporation that is primarily funded through the public benefit franchise fees of Comcast’s local cable revenues.
Visit catamountaccess.com for more information.