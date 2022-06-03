BENNINGTON — A $500 cash reward is offered for information that leads authorities to the juveniles in Bennington who threw rocks at a squirrel in an attempt to kill it.
On or around May 28, the boys' rocks struck the young squirrel, according to a statement released by Protect Our Wildlife Vermont, a nonprofit animal advocacy group based in Stowe. While the kids were unsuccessful in their attempts to kill the animal, they did break its leg.
“Kids who abuse and torture animals may go on to harm people. This is a red flag that needs to be addressed by law enforcement,” the group said in a statement issued Wednesday.
The statement also says that the mother of the kids knew about the abuse and “thought it was funny.”
“This is about so much more than these squirrels. There may be other animals (cats, dogs, etc.) who are in danger in the kids' homes right now,” said Brenna Galdeniz, president of Protect Our Wildlife.
“We must avoid the tendency to regard violence towards animals by children as normal juvenile behavior,” said Lisa Jablow, a Protect Our Wildlife board member from Brattleboro. “A predictable pattern of behavior — animal cruelty first and malicious acts towards humans later — is unmistakable; it was in evidence with both the recent Buffalo and Uvalde killers who had tortured cats. We must treat these cases with the utmost seriousness.”
The animal is being held at a licensed wildlife rehab rescue, Wild on Blissville; a state listing designates Cheri McDermott, of Poultney, as the rehabilitator.
Galdeniz said it’s too early to tell if the squirrel will be released back into the wild. He does not have full use of his legs.
Email info@protectourwildlifevt.org with any information.