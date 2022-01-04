BENNINGTON — The number of cases of COVID-19 in Vermont broke another one-day record Tuesday, with 1,727 people testing positive, and the overall case rate hitting a high of 12.4 percent.
Vermont Health Commissioner Mark Levine said the high rates are a combination of holiday exposure to the virus, as well as the rapid spread of the omicron variant. Tuesday’s record broke the previous high set last Thursday, with 1,479 testing positive. Also on Tuesday, 83 COVID patients were hospitalized in the state, 19 in intensive care units.
Bennington County saw 38 new cases on Tuesday, with 776 in the past 14 days; Windham County saw 26 cases on Tuesday, with 522 in 14 days.
Levine, speaking on Vermont Public Radio’s Vermont Edition program, said omicron now constitutes 82 percent of all COVID cases in New England.
“It’s pretty much taken over,” Levine said of omicron. The previous dominant variant was delta.
Levine cautioned that while the high caseloads are important, and probably are alarming to the public, the hospitalization rates are more important to monitor. Higher caseloads had been predicted prior to the holiday season, but the state is watching to see what kind of stress those numbers place on the medical system. Hospitalization numbers lag test results by at least 14 days.
“Seventeen-hundred cases indeed sounds astounding, but that’s not the number we are laser-focused on,” Levine said. Instead, he worries the caseload will fill hospital beds beyond capacity, possibly exceed staffing levels and create a severe shortage of available care for COVID and non-COVID patients. But, he added, “Right now in Vermont, we do not have that kind of a crisis.
“If we were to learn something from Quebec ... as of today, their health care system is at high risk. They are running the risk of exceeding the capacity of their health care system,” he added. “That’s really what we’re looking at constantly.”
Dr. Trey Dobson, Chief Medical Officer at Southwestern Vermont Medical Center, said his facility has not seen a sharp increase in hospitalizations.
“Now we have bed space, but a limited capacity,” Dobson said. He said Vermont’s high vaccination rate has helped keep hospitalizations down, but he is watching the caseload numbers climb and wondering if or when they will be reflected in hospitalizations.
In addition, Levine and Dobson noted that demand for testing is exceeding the supply of tests — both at-home antigen and PCR nasal types. Dobson said the medical center’s COVID-19 Resource Center started about three weeks ago to see increasing numbers of people seeking tests, leading to a long line of cars on Monday waiting to access the site.
To ease the pressure, Dobson said Tuesday that effective next week, the center’s testing and vaccination hours are changing. Starting Monday, the center will be conducing walk-in only COVID testing at the site from 8 a.m. to noon; vaccinations and boosters will be held — walk-in or scheduled — from 1 to 4 p.m. Previously, both testing and vaccinations were held at the same times. Dobson said only testing will be conducted on Saturdays, from 8 a.m. to noon, starting next week.
“We ask people to be patient and recognize our staff is doing all we can,” he said. “We’re making some changes to make sure we can accommodate people at our testing site.” He said the morning testing would also allow for earlier results.
Levine and Dobson predicted the demand for testing will level off in the coming weeks, following the holiday travel season.
The Vermont Health Department reported Tuesday that 96.7 percent of Vermonters ages 12 and older are at least partially vaccinated, and 55 percent of children aged 5 to 11 have received at least one dose. Levine said the Food and Drug Administration on Monday approved boosters for children 12 to 15, although that recommendation still requires the approval of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention before it is officially adopted in Vermont.