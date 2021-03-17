Though COVID-19 forced the closing of Vermont's Maple Open House Weekend for the second straight year, the sugarmakers of Bennington County are still producing maple syrup and getting it to their customers. Photographer Caroline Bonnivier Snyder recently found third-generation farmer John Williamson at work at Williamson’s Sugar House in North Bennington. On the wall of this sugar house, you'll find calendars tracking the beginning and end of the tapping and sugaring seasons, dating back to the 1950s.