NORTH BENNINGTON — The Park-McCullough Historic Governor’s Mansion will be installing a new heating system and insulation to its historic carriage barn this spring to convert the space into a year-round facility.
The executive director of the house, Chris Oldham, said he immediately started assessing ways to generate income when started in the position a little over a year ago.
“What was easily noticeable was that the barn, which is a main source of revenue, sits dormant for most of the year,” Oldham said.
The carriage barn’s heating system has been in disrepair for years and its propane system no longer works. The barn currently has only an electric HVAC system to heat the space. In past Novembers, the Park McCullough House drained the pipes to prepare for winter.
In order to make the barn accessible for year-round use, Oldham said they will be replacing the boiler, fixing pipes, insulating the floorboards of the second floor and sealing off the second floor. The project will cost approximately $40,000, and is funded by private donations.
The renovations will allow the mansion to extend their summer events past the end of their season in October, allowing them six more months of facility rental revenue.
“Our goal is to have Park-McCullough be at the top of someone’s mind when they think ‘I need to have an event or a workshop’,” said Oldham.
Built between 18565 and 1866, the carriage barn was designed by Diaper and Dudley, the New York architectural firm that also designed the Second Empire-style mansion and the Merchants’ Bank in North Bennington, now known as The Left Bank.
Despite the pandemic, Oldham said that over 2,000 people visited the mansion in the last season, most of them locals. Due to travel restrictions which require people entering Vermont to quarantine for 14 days, businesses like the Park McCullough House are unable to rely on tourism and are hoping to engage locals instead.
While in a normal year the barn can hold up to 150 people, with the fluctuating occupancy regulations the number can significantly decrease.
Facility rentals bring in an average revenue of $50,000 to 60,000 a year. On November 14, Vermont placed restrictions of multiple household social gatherings. Oldham hopes that once those restrictions are lifted and gatherings safe again, the space will be used for small and large gatherings.
Oldham says that there are a limited number of spaces available for events in the surrounding area, making the carriage barn at the Park McCullough House a perfect option for all types of events.
“Being a 155-year-old carriage barn certainly makes us unique. It can easily [host] a 20-person baby shower to a 200-person corporate retreat,” said Oldham.
The space is also perfect for one of Vermont’s leading tourism sweet spots, weddings.
According to Judy Risteff of the Vermont Wedding Association, $160 million of revenue is brought into Vermont every year with weddings.
Current restrictions only allow for people within the same household to gather, making weddings particularly difficult.
“We believe in keeping our communities safe,” said Risteff.
For Risteff, estimating when COVID cases will be improving or when regulations will be lifted is nearly impossible. But she is thankful that Vermont has been compliant in COVID safety restrictions that have led to one of the lowest rates of COVID cases in the country. In a breakdown of COVID-19 cases per 100,000 population in all 50 states and the District of Columbia, as of February 10, Vermont came in 49th place with 2,100 per 100,000.
Risteff says she’s encouraged by the number of people getting vaccinated and hopes that by April larger gatherings will be safe to host and attend.
As the pandemic improves and restrictions are lifted, the carriage barn will be ready to host the influx of tourists and locals looking to finally gather.