EAST ARLINGTON — Carolyn Blitz, a magazine publisher, communications executive and philanthropist who helped the Northshire move forward from the demise of the Manchester and the Mountains Chamber of Commerce, died on May 21. Her company, Old Mill Road Media, made the announcement Monday.
The founder and president of Mountain Media LLC and publisher of Stratton Magazine, Blitz formed Old Mill Road Media LLC in 2019 with her husband, Dr. Joshua Sherman. The company grew quickly, acquiring Vermont Magazine, Berkshire Magazine and the Vermont News-Guide among its regular publications, as well as Old Mill Road Recording.
Blitz also had a knack for organizing and promoting successful community events, as she brought the International Television Festival here from Dover for a two-year run, and chaired Southwestern Vermont Medical Center’s 100th anniversary gala in 2018.
“Carolyn — who was dedicated to building community — often quoted the phrase, ‘A rising tide lifts all boats.’ She loved the Southern Vermont community, and she was genuinely thrilled to see so many organizations working together for the greater good,” said Sherman, who married Blitz in 2018. “On a more personal level — to those of us who were lucky enough to know her well — she was more than a brilliant businesswoman. She was funny, kind, loving, and thoughtful.”
As an active philanthropist and community leader, Blitz’s credentials include services chair of the Stratton Community Foundation, founder and chair of the Stratton Family Fund, chair of the Carlos Otis Clinic, founding board member of the Manchester Business Association and the Bennington Sports Foundation, and board member of the Bennington Museum and the Southern Vermont Arts Center.
In 2022 she was presented with a “Lifetime Achievement” award at the Southwestern Vermont Chamber of Commerce’s inaugural Women in Leadership Luncheon for her years of contributions across the region. She took part in the 2023 luncheon online.
Community members expressed their condolences as well as their memories of Blitz as smart, gracious and tireless in wanting to improve the community she loved.
For Matt Harrington, executive director of the Southwestern Vermont Chamber of Commerce, and John Burnham, executive director of the Manchester Business Association, Blitz’s hands-on involvement with the MBA’s founding — at a time when the demise of the Manchester chamber had created uncertainty — was a significant reason for its success, and for the growth of a more regional approach to tourism and marketing.
“Carolyn was a business titan, and she knew what she was talking about. She knew her stuff,” Harrington said. But the more they worked together, he said, he realized that she did not put herself on the pedestal that people were ready to afford her — and instead was incredibly gracious, compassionate, and committed to the place she loved and called home.
“She was one to jump at opportunities to bring together,” he said. “If we’re being honest she was a driving force behind regionalism, whether she knew it or not.” She proved it in print, he added; after Old Mill Road Media purchased Vermont Magazine, the publication frequently profiled Southern Vermont attractions and experiences.
Burnham said Blitz’s knowledge of marketing “was so pivotal in getting [the MBA] off the ground, to the point we’ve been working with their company ever since.”
“She just had such a passion for this community, this whole area. You could see the work she put in, the contributions she made from a financial perspective as well as her time,” he said. “I was lucky and privileged to work with her closely .. as she continued to make the MBA and its marketing efforts everything it is today.”
“When I took on this role in September of 2020 Carolyn was right there, and she was so approachable,” he added.
Anne Corso, executive director of SVAC, said Blitz was more than a big help to her efforts at the arts center.
“She personally helped me find my home, which was formerly her home,” she said. “So it’s a very happy home, one that has fond memories of Carolyn in it.”
“Carolyn really cared about the community,” Corso said. “She loved to be involved. She loves to see organizations succeed. She loved to be able to lend her talents and her skills to help the community. That’s what she did with SVAC and certainly what she did with the MBA ... she’s a very bright, very perceptive person.”
A Jacksonville, Florida native who grew up in Indianapolis, Blitz began her career as an executive with the Indianapolis Chamber of Commerce and served as its vice president of community relations. In 1987 she moved to New York to take a position with the National Basketball Association. She served the NBA in a number of capacities, including vice president of community relations and vice president of Special Events, during her 20-year career.
“While her professional accomplishments were impressive, her proudest achievement was raising her daughter, Maretta — and instilling in her a sense of possibility and determination,” the announcement from Old Mill Road Media said.
Blitz also shared a love of music with Sherman, and the announcement of her passing quoted the lyrics of “All The Way” by Jimmy Van Heusen and Sammy Cahn, as made famous by Frank Sinatra: “Who knows where the road will lead us? / Only a fool would say / But if you let me love you /It’s for sure I’m gonna lovе you / All the way.”
In addition to her husband and daughter, Blitz is survived by her brother, Dr. Gregory Blitz, by her sister in law, Mary, and nieces Laura and Annemarie; and a cousin, Ruthie Grandle and family. She was predeceased by her first husband, William “Bill” Sonn.
Memorial contributions may be made in her honor to 1761 Arts Inc. earmarked for the “CJB Resident Artist Fund.”