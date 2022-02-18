BENNINGTON — Local nursing homes, long-term care and rehabilitation organizations and critical-care facilities met with Bennington Police officials Friday to review and update federally mandated disaster planning and evacuation procedures for any worst-case emergency scenario in the future.
Bennington Police Chief Paul Doucette met with representatives from The Center for Living and Rehabilitation, Crescent Manor, Bennington Health and Rehabilitation, the Vermont Veterans' Home, Sweet Wood and area hospitals to coordinate responses, update phone trees and set evacuation protocols that someday might help save lives during a disaster, either natural or human-made.
“We’re here to talk about how we can help each other in an emergency, so we aren’t trying to sort things out after things are already happening,” said Bruce Bodemer, interim administrator at Crescent Manor. “We’re here to learn from each other before the wolf appears at the door.”
Doucette spoke to the participants about his past experiences in these types of situations and what he sees as ways the organizations can plan and work with emergency personnel to keep a volatile situation as efficient and safe as possible. He urged participants to establish a healthy relationship with a transport company that can be counted on to move fast in an emergency.
“Bringing this all together and understanding what we might have to do in the event of a critical incident is very important to me,” Doucette said. “Just to see where we’re at and who’s on what page, that matters in these types of situations. It allows us to help each other out when and not if the time comes for action when something goes wrong because, at some point, it’s going to happen. We need to be prepared.”
The town of Bennington is required to maintain a disaster plan that is updated every year, and federal law requires these types of facilities to update emergency plans every three years.
Doucette exchanged updated contact information from all participants in case of an incident in which patients need to be moved or a disaster occurs.
“Ultimately, it’s your responsibility to be able to relocate patients to safe locations, but the town of Bennington would want to facilitate that. I’m available to help set up drills with the fire department or us, at any time you need.”
Wendy Beatty recalled a disaster back in 1995 when her facility had to move 100 residents within a matter of a few hours from a propane leak.
“We utilized Green Mountain Transportation and ambulances, and everyone was out in under four hours for two days. At that time, the ambulances were fully staffed and could move a lot of patients," she said. "It’s a whole different ballgame now. We need to pre-plan who might be best able to transport people ahead of time and where those patients would be located.”
Active shooter
Doucette informed the different organizations that the Bennington Police Department offers mock-active shooter training and bleed control methods at the individual facilities.
“We do more than just the active shooter part. We talk about rendering aid and building a proper first-aid kit for serious situations," he said. "Most of the places we’ve visited didn’t know where the first-aid kit was, and, if they located it, the kit didn’t have the adequate supplies to help with a life-threatening wound like a gunshot or stab wound, or a major head laceration that needed the bleeding to be controlled immediately. These are the things that you need to think about strategically placing around your building.”
Bennington Police Lt. Camillo Grande said all of the department's officers are trained in critical incident response and in stopping a threat in a possible mass-casualty incident. All of the cruisers are capable of handling at least six patients, and all have drop kits, Grande said. "Suppose we have an active shooter with multiple victims. In that case, an officer trying to make contact with a shooter can bypass victims, dropping individual self-care bags to take care of injuries until a rescue team can reach them.”
Doucette said the drop kits carry items such as Quick-Clot, tourniquets, pressure bandages — "those things that would make a difference in a situation like that,” he said, and police can train the facilities' staff on how this all works. "We are very confident about what we’ve been doing. We’ve been going around to the schools and educating the staff so that they’re prepared in the event of an active shooter or any critical situation.”
Doucette encouraged the participants to schedule trainings. He also encouraged them to reach out to the Vermont Department of Health. “The DOH is currently putting 50 bleed-control bags together that will be available for free to organizations.”
“It’s overwhelming when you’re doing this on your own,” said Wendy Beatty, executive director at Bennington Health and Rehabilitation. “We have federal regulations at every facility for an in-place Emergency Preparedness Plan every three years. We do it annually here. That’s difficult for any stand-alone facility. It’s great to know we can get together like this with the community, brainstorm solutions, lean on each other to do the best we can for our residents. It’s remarkable.”
Can meetings like this save lives?
“Absolutely. I know it does, guaranteed,” Beatty added.
“From the public safety side, for me, it takes away some of the fears and anxieties,” Doucette said. “It means we work together. Anyone here can pick up the phone, and we start responding as a team together. That makes a difference.”