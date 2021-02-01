BENNINGTON — Cardiologist, author, documentarian and patient advocate Dr. Jennifer H. Mieres ’82 is the 2020 recipient of Bennington College’s Elizabeth Coleman Visionary Leadership Award, the college announced Monday.
The annual award recognizes a distinguished Bennington graduate, faculty or staff member, or an individual from the larger Bennington College community, whose innovative and inspirational leadership is advancing civic and cultural life and improving the lives of others.
Mieres is a renowned expert in the fields of nuclear cardiology and cardiovascular disease in women. Her clinical focus and research are centered on the elimination of health disparities and sex and gender disparities in cardiovascular disease. She is a leading advocate for patient-centered healthcare and medical education reform through an expanded health care delivery model that includes the social determinants of health. Mieres has authored or co-authored over 60 scientific publications and presented her work at over 100 national and international conferences.
Mieres is senior vice president of Northwell Health’s Center for Equity of Care, where she also serves as chief diversity and inclusion officer. She is also the associate dean of faculty affairs and a professor of cardiology at The Zucker School of Medicine. Among her professional accolades, Mieres is a fellow of the American Heart Association; the American College of Cardiology; and Master of the American Society of Nuclear Cardiology, where she also served as the first female president in 2009.
“As a pioneer at the intersection of public health, medicine, and advocacy, Dr. Mieres’s career is an exceptional example of a very Bennington belief that great change comes from looking at old problems in new ways and through multiple lenses,” said Bennington College President Laura Walker. “Her work is improving lives today and changing the public health outcomes of marginalized groups for years to come.”
Before Mieres became a nationally-recognized doctor, she was an undergraduate student at Bennington College. Though her studies concentrated primarily in physical sciences, she also took dance and writing during that time, studying under the poet Ben Bellit, the college said. Mieres’s undergraduate career spanned the arts, humanities, and sciences.
The intersections between these disciplines are apparent in Mieres’s prolific communications and advocacy work. Most recently, she co-authored her third book on heart health, “Heart Smart for Women: Six S.T.E.P.S In Six Weeks to HeartHealthy Living,” also available in Spanish. Mieres is also an Emmy-nominated documentary producer, whose latest award-winning women’s health documentary Ms. Diagnosed premiered at the Cinequest Film Festival on March 7, 2020. In addition to her own work, Mieres is routinely called upon by national and local media to offer her expert commentary.
Mieres was presented with her award in a digital ceremony, which also includes an interview with her about her work, facilitated by Sunny Guo, a Bennington College postbaccalaureate premedical student. The event can be seen on Bennington College’s website, www.bennington.edu/.
“My Bennington education has been instrumental in firmly anchoring me to my family’s core value of being a ‘global thinker,’” Mieres said in a statement. “The Bennington way has laid the foundation for developing a creative lens that has allowed me to be a more effective communicator through combining science and art for storytelling in a multimedia approach to achieve my lofty goal of empowering people to be partners in their health care.”
This is the seventh year of Elizabeth Coleman Visionary Leadership Award. Past recipients include John Bertles ’81, Gay Johnson McDougall ’69, international human rights and racial justice lawyer; Ben Hall ’04, Detroit-based chef, activist, and artist; Sheila Lewandowski ’97, arts advocate and co-founder of New York performance incubator The Chocolate Factory Theater; Victoria Sammartino ’99, founder emeritus of Voices Unbroken; and the late Holly Block ’80, former executive director of the Bronx Museum.