BENNINGTON — Plans for a Hoffman Car Wash facility at the Northside Drive site of the Bennington Lanes and an adjacent dairy bar will go before the town Development Review Board this month.
The board is expected to consider the application on June 20 at 6:30 p.m. at the Bennington Fire Facility.
The Albany, N.Y., based Hoffman chain is seeking development plan approval to demolish the current buildings at 217-219 Northside Drive to make way for a full-service car wash, three self-serve car wash bays, 12 auto vacuums and five designated parking spaces.
The entire site is listed as 3.18 acres, and the project area would cover about 2.3 acres, according to a project description provided by the engineering and design firm, C.T. Male Associates of Latham, N.Y.
Hoffman Development Corp. project coordinator John Hogan could not be reached Thursday for comment on the plans.
BOWLING, DAIRY BAR
The property is owned by Lucinda Thomson, whose family operated the bowling lanes for 43 years before announcing in late March that it would close.
The dairy bar is open and reportedly will operate through the summer while the sale agreement and car wash permitting are completed. The property is now under contract for a sale for an undisclosed price.
Hoffman, which operates more than two dozen car wash facilities in New York, began with a car wash in Colonie, N.Y., in 1965, a company spokesman said in January. He confirmed the company’s interest at that time in the bowling lanes property or other locations in Bennington, and that a Hoffman’s Car Wash here would be the first established in Vermont.
The Thomson family unsuccessfully tried to find a buyer that would keep the bowling lanes open, and one sales agreement headed for a closing fell apart in December when the buyer backed out.
Hoffman also develops, manufactures and distributes equipment for car washes around the U.S. and in other countries, the spokesman said. Once the company has its permits to construct a new car wash, he said, it normally takes about nine months from the groundbreaking to opening of the facility.