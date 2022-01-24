BENNINGTON — Capt. Hal Friday has been named as the Director of Emergency Services for the Vermont Wing (VTWG) of the Civil Air Patrol.
Col. Richard Beach, VTWG Commander said Capt. Friday will be responsible for managing and implementing diverse emergency services provided statewide by CAP, including search and rescue by ground and airborne teams; photo reconnaissance to support disaster relief, civil defense and other missions; transport of emergency supplies and personnel; and other services.
“Captain Friday has clearly demonstrated his leadership, an energetic commitment to CAP and its core values; as well as his extraordinary technical and other skills that are vital to successful implementation of the Wing’s vital emergency services activities,” said Beach. “His distinguished service in our nation’s military, the education of Vermont youth; and experience as a leader of cadets have all advanced our community, state, and nation. The Wing and our State are fortunate to have him.”
Friday teaches history and psychology at Mount Anthony Union High School in Bennington, where he also serves as a member of the football team coaching staff. Previously, he had served in the U.S. Army as a UH-60 crew chief, crewing aeromedical evacuation, VIP, counterdrug, and nation-building missions in Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Korea, and throughout Central America. Upon his honorable discharge as a sergeant in 2001, he joined the Vermont Army National Guard.
Friday joined the Vermont Wing in 2018.
“My father had suddenly passed earlier, and I recalled he had been active in Civil Defense,” Friday said. “I wanted to do something productive in his memory, so I looked into the Civil Air Patrol, and it seemed like a good fit.”
A 1995 graduate of South Glens Falls High School, Friday was awarded a bachelor’s degree in history from Saint Michael’s College in Colchester, and a master’s degree in medieval history from the University of Vermont. Together with Bennington Squadron Commander Capt. Jonathan Mercer, he launched Bennington Composite Squadron’s cadet program in 2021 and serves as Deputy Commander of Cadets there. Friday lives in Manchester Center with his wife and two children.