Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.  

BENNINGTON — A regional company with experience in recreational cannabis, cultivation and medical marijuana is preparing to open a dispensary at 201 Northside Drive.

Silver Therapeutics is now at work in the building, said Brendan McKee, a partner in the company, and hopes to finish renovating some 1,567 square feet of interior space and receive a certificate of occupancy from the town within 30 to 45 days.

Silver Therapeutics is awaiting licensing approval from the state, but McKee said that process is progressing smoothly.

“I think we are in good shape on our application,” McKee said, adding, “Our goal is to open before the end of the year.”

He said the group is pleased with the Northside Drive location “on a popular highway,” and near the entrance to the shopping center with Walmart and Price Chopper market.

The building, which previously was the site of a firearms shop, will be leased from owner Monument Holdings LLC.

Silver Therapeutics operates a dispensary in Williamstown, Mass. The recreational cannabis dispensary opened in 2019 in the Colonial Shopping Center on Main Street, or Route 2.

The company also operates three dispensaries in Maine, including two in the Portland area; one in Palmer, Mass.; and has one expected to open early next year in Boston.

Silver Therapeutics also has a cultivation facility in Brunswick, Maine.

Support our journalism. Subscribe today. →

VERMONT TIES

McKee said the company “is looking forward to serving the Bennington community,” and providing a team that includes staff members living in Vermont or nearby.

That includes McKee, a resident of Washington, Vt., and the regional manager for operations in all three states, Brian Mullaney, of Shaftsbury.

David Buckler, in Williamstown, is the director of operations.

“We want to be part of the community,” McKee said.

Other company partners include Josh Silver, who is working on the state cannabis license application, and Josh Ferranto, in Maine, who has experience with medical uses for cannabis and has worked as a medical caregiver with marijuana.

WIDE SELECTION

The plan for the Bennington dispensary is to “offer as much as we possibly can,” in terms of cannabis products, McKee said.

He said that will depend at first on the rollout of cultivation by Vermont growers, who — like dispensaries — are going through the licensing process for the first time this year. The company intends to reach out to growers around the state as potential suppliers, he said.

Jim Therrien writes for Vermont News and Media, including the Bennington Banner, Manchester Journal and Brattleboro Reformer. Email jtherrien@benningtonbanner.com

Reporter/editor

Jim Therrien reports for the three Vermont News and Media newspapers in Southern Vermont. He previously worked as a reporter and editor at the Berkshire Eagle, the Bennington Banner, the Springfield Republican, and the former North Adams Transcript.

TALK TO US

If you'd like to leave a comment (or a tip or a question) about this story with the editors, please email us.
We also welcome letters to the editor for publication; you can do that by filling out our letters form and submitting it to the newsroom.