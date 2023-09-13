MONTPELIER — Life isn't so fantastic when you're plastic.
A year-long waiver granted for compostable plastic bags for holding cannabis edibles expired Sept. 4, as plastic packaging for cannabis and cannabis products intended for sale to the public aren't permitted in Vermont.
"When it comes to cannabis flower, which does not require child resistant packaging by law, there are a lot of non-plastic options out there that comply with this prohibition," Cannabis Control Board Chairman James Pepper said at a recent board meeting. "Of course, when it comes to manufactured cannabis products like edibles, which pose a greater risk of accidental ingestion and therefore require more protective packaging, we recognize that there are fewer non-plastic options that achieve child resistance."
Pepper said the board created a process where a licensee could seek a temporary waiver to the plastic ban if they could demonstrate that the plastic packaging was necessary to keep the edibles out of the hands of children and there weren't other realistic options. The idea was "to provide an opportunity for folks to show what was truly necessary," CCB member Kyle Harris added.
"Early on, when the industrial supply chains were still partially disrupted by the pandemic and we were in a rush to license people and get this market up and running on schedule, we granted a one-year waiver to a SafelyLock compostable bag for edibles," Pepper said. "There are many other non-plastic options available for edibles, and so the original justification for us granting this waiver is gone."
Scott Sparks, owner of Vermont Bud Barn in Brattleboro, said his store relies on vendors to provide products that are registered and approved by the CCB.
"In the beginning, there was some expected confusion and they gave waivers for some products," he said after last week's meeting. "But now that they have solutions for most products, it really isn't an issue for us."
Anyone with bags approved under the waiver can use the existing inventory until they run out or registration expires. Examples of approved packaging can be found at ccb.vermont.gov/plastic-waivers.
Board members anticipate a new pouch will be approved soon.
"It does look like we're going to make an announcement imminently about a new bag that's a lot more environmentally geared towards how Vermont handles waste to SafelyLock bags," Harris said. "This new bag will do a lot better in a landfill setting and in a home compost setting."
Roy Belcher of the Vermont Department of Public Health's Division of Substance Use Programs said part of his group's messaging campaigns involve storing all cannabis products in a place where children and pets can't get to them.
"Today's weed is a lot stronger than it used to be," he said. "It affects everyone differently, especially edibles. They can take hours to fully kick in."
His group was able to secure 3,000 safe storage bags for holding cannabis for $20,000. Belcher said the bags are intended to be smell proof and are larger than a pencil case.
"They're pretty simple bags," Belcher said. "They're lockable. They have a locking mechanism that you can change the three digit code on to whatever you like."
Belcher said the CCB identified some retailers to make the bags available to free of charge.
"They are intended to be smell proof, and they're a fairly good size — larger than like a pencil case or something like that," he said.
A brochure will be handed out with the bag to "evaluate the efficacy of the pilot program and see if it's something that we'd like to invest in going forward," Belcher said. The document contains questions about the bags and whether they meet the needs of the consumer, with information about safe storage on the backside.