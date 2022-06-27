BENNINGTON — One pound of dried cannabis and 32 plants later, a Bennington man found himself in court facing two felony charges.
Antonino Carubia, 43, was arraigned in Bennington Superior Court on Monday, charged with cultivation of more than six cannabis plants and possession of more than one pound, but less than 10 pounds, of cannabis.
On May 3, the police were called to investigate a potential violation of abuse order. The woman who called said Carubia was not allowed to enter her home, based on the order, but she believes he entered her home while she was out, according to court documents.
When she got home, she noticed that a trail made of pieces of cannabis plants went from the basement to the backdoor. The woman believed Carubia caused this. She told police that the plants were his, so she wasn’t angry he took them. The problem was he had to vacate and stay out of the home.
The police officer went into the basement and saw an “entire marijuana cultivation grow … There were far more than what the law allows.”
The officer on the scene informed Bennington Police Chief Paul Doucette of the situation, and he said all of Carubia’s firearms would be confiscated, as well as the cannabis.
The cannabis plants were at various stages of growth. Court documents state, “Carubia had a sophisticated marijuana grow.” It included tents, thermometers, grow lights, “dual power marijuana growing tent kits,” fertilizer, plant food and potting soil.
Cannabis was drying on a drying rack and there were several mason jars of different sizes with dried cannabis in them.
When Carubia was questioned about the plants and dried cannabis, he said they belonged to the woman. But when speaking to police when he was in custody for an unrelated matter, he asked an officer “if he could water his marijuana plants.”
Carubia pleaded not guilty and he is out with conditions of release.