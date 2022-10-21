Candidates in contested races in the Nov. 8 General Election were sent the following questions:
• What are your concrete plans for addressing the growing opioid epidemic and its related rise in the crime rate?
• How would you tackle the existing housing crisis and workforce shortage, and what do you see as the keys to flourishing economic development?
• Pick one other issue that is important to you and explain how you would address it.
Some of their responses follow:
SHERIFF OF BENNINGTON COUNTY
James A. Gulley Jr.
While gangs, weapons, and substance abuse all contribute to the fear experienced by many, the shootings and stabbings in our communities cannot be overlooked. As a local law enforcement professional with 20 years of experience, I have investigated dangerous, multi-state offenses involving violent individuals. Not having the expertise or skill sets to investigate these crimes can be difficult, costly, and time-consuming.
In the past, I have worked with and alongside the Vermont Drug Task Force, the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF). I could see they collectively have access to limitless resources. Having an already established working relationship with these agencies, I can call upon them and their resources when investigating dangerous gangs that are trafficking humans, guns, and drugs in and out of our County.
Please take note that all traffickers with criminal intent are hazardous individuals that openly contribute to the unraveling of our cultural fabric. They must be stopped before spilling into other, more vulnerable communities. As your next sheriff, my team and I will work effectively with state and federal law enforcement agencies and prosecutors to incarcerate these villainous individuals to keep you and your families safe.
Above all, I believe enforcing the law will not solve this crisis alone. We need to reconvene as a comprehensive group to discuss the challenges facing individuals who struggle with addiction, such as medical care, addiction counseling, mental health counseling, education, housing, and more.
Establishing an integrated balance between human services and enforcement will contribute to safer streets and healthier choices.
Positive relationships and positive interactions with our youth.
As a career and technical educator and law enforcement professional, interacting with teenagers sometimes presents unique challenges. However, those same interactions can also bring forth opportunities to intervene with youth to establish positive relationships to improve education, health, and social outcomes for our youth, thereupon strengthening community relationships.
It is my goal to partner with Southwest Tech and other educational entities to provide young adults with career pathways into the criminal justice system through training, practical experiences, and competitions. As an educator, I recognize the importance of work-based learning, so I wish to work alongside Southwest Tech’s law enforcement program to offer students internship opportunities. In addition, I would like to re-institute the sheriff’s department Explorer’s program, which will provide a practical, hands-on law enforcement-based curriculum for underserved youth and young adults. Furthermore, I intend to establish an annual sheriff’s department scholarship program, providing one high school graduating senior with limited financial assistance for college.
Unsurprisingly, law enforcement administrators around Vermont have difficulty hiring skilled law enforcement officers. I intend to utilize my knowledge and skill sets as a licensed educator to establish relationships with students interested in the law enforcement profession, with the intent to recruit, hire, train and promote these individuals within the Bennington County Sheriff’s Department.
STATE REP BENNINGTON-RUTLAND (Dorset, Danby, Mount Tabor, Peru, Landgrove)
Mike Rice of Dorset, Democrat
Over the past six months, I’ve spent time in each of the towns I hope to represent. Everywhere I go, I hear about challenges we face and ideas for how we might work together on solutions.
For too many, finding an affordable place to live is impossible. I understand this firsthand, having navigated the local housing market first as a renter and then as a first-time homeowner. Our housing solutions need to combine funding, regulatory reform, and creative thinking. We have to fund programs that get more houses built, while also helping Vermonters with limited income stay in their homes.
We should update Act 250, our important land use law, so that it allows for progress while maintaining strong protection of the forests, farmlands, and waterways that make life here so special. The changes should make it easier to build housing in already densely populated town centers. This will foster walkable communities, provide support for small businesses, and guarantee our growth doesn’t come with outsized environmental impact. We also need towns to refresh local regulations, as Dorset is doing through a community-informed zoning bylaw update. And we need to think creatively to make sure everyone can access and afford safe, quality housing.
Like housing, quality affordable childcare is inaccessible for too many Vermonters. Parents of toddlers in Vermont pay an average of 25% of their income for childcare, the highest of any state in the country, and that’s when they can find it. Meanwhile, 60% of Vermont’s youngest children don’t have access to care. We need to work toward a system in which all of our kids have the care they need, and no family spends more than 10% of their income to secure it.
Addressing these issues will also help address our workforce shortage. If families can’t find or afford housing or childcare, they can’t join or rejoin the workforce. And just like we should be looking at loan repayment programs and fair compensation to incentivize workers to join and remain in the childcare, education, and rural healthcare workforce, we need to invest in the next generation of Vermonters working in the trades, connecting our communities to broadband, and building out our renewable energy infrastructure.
Another crisis impacting so many is the opioid epidemic. We have to end it. People struggling with addiction and substance use disorder deserve every tool available for harm reduction, treatment, and recovery. We should act with compassion and listen to healthcare providers when they tell us what works. If we are too slow or restrictive in rolling out lifesaving harm reduction strategies, our failure will result in even more devastation and loss.
Finally, we simply cannot wait any longer to take real action on the climate crisis. Our state faces several serious and intersecting challenges. As we address them, we have an opportunity to build a Vermont that works for all of us. With your support, I’ll work hard to serve our communities in Montpelier, and to help make that vision a reality.