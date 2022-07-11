BENNINGTON — The three candidates for the Democratic nomination for Bennington County sheriff promised Monday to stress community involvement and transparency if elected to succeed Sheriff Chad Schmidt, who is not running for another term.
Schmidt has been criticized for not maintaining a visible community presence in recent years and for not being transparent about his acknowledged plans to move to Tennessee after completing his 14th year in office in December.
He has acknowledged periodically spending time in that state, where his family already resides, but contends he always remains in close contact with the department while away.
Speaking during a forum recorded at the Greater Northshire Access Television studios in Sunderland, Beau Alexander, who has worked in the probation and private security fields; Sheriff’s Department Lt. Joel Howard, and Manchester Police Officer and investigator James Gulley Jr. fielded questions from GNAT-TV news director Andrew McKeever.
TRANSPARENCY ISSUE
Alexander said he believes that, under his leadership, the Sheriff’s Department could establish a model for transparency that could influence other law enforcement agencies to do the same.
For Gulley, transparency should involve sharing both “good and bad information” about the department. He also would establish a diverse citizen advisory board to facilitate that goal. He added that questions about transparency increased “significantly” during Schmidt’s tenure.
Howard said the department already has “an open door policy,” under which citizens “can come in and talk with any officer” with questions or concerns. He said efforts to increase news releases and similar outreach efforts should be expanded.
5 PERCENT FEE
All three candidates in the Aug. 9 primary said they’d redirect the 5 percent fee sheriffs are allowed as salary in the form of an administrative fee on contracts for patrolling, traffic control and other services deputies provide.
Howard said he’d invest the money toward training, equipment and other department expenses.
Gulley said he would use the funding to forward goals he has listed on his campaign website, which include partnering with Southwest Tech, where he teaches criminal justice courses, and other institutions to ensure there are well-prepared deputy candidates who might apply for open positions with the department.
Alexander said his focus would be on being transparent about where the 5 percent contingency would be used. He added that he knows a number of people from his prior jobs who have law enforcement experience and would want to work for the department if he is elected.
All of the candidates said they doubt the state’s county sheriff departments could be funded through the county budget alone without placing an onerous new burden on the taxpayers.
Currently, most of the annual department budgets are paid for through contracts for services, which are negotiated by the sheriff with towns, businesses or other entities.
AVAILABILITY
The availability of the sheriff has been an issue prompting criticism of Schmidt, who until recent years had been more visible at events and meetings.
Howard said that, while he believes a sheriff “should be present” in the community and involved in public discussions statewide, he defended Schmidt’s responsiveness while away from the office.
“He always responded within a half-hour” to communications, Howard said.
Gulley and Alexander said they have heard that isn’t the case from some people they know within the department or former employees.
BODY CAMS
The candidates all favored the use of body cameras by officers.
Howard said the department has cruiser cameras that record at the scene of a stop or incident, and microphones that record. He said he would seek funding for body cameras and for a system that would activate all police cameras in a given vicinity.
Gully said he has worn body cameras as an officer and believes there are a number of federal or other sources of grant funding that could benefit the Sheriff’s Department. He added that it would be important to establish policies in advance in regard to the use of cameras and how video taken is to be used or released.
Cameras are part of an overall auditing process that leads to transparency, Alexander said, and should involve some review of video material by citizens not part of the Sheriff’s Department.
GNAT'S McKeever said after the forum that the program will be shown on the GNAT-TV channels in the Northshire and will be posted soon on the cable network’s website.