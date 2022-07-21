With the Aug. 9 primaries fast approaching, Vermont News & Media sent a questionnaire out to candidates with three questions: 1) What qualifications make you the best candidate for this office? 2) What are the three most important issues or challenges going forward and how would you address them? and 3) What Vermont traditions do we need to preserve in the Green Mountain State? Their responses will be published over the next three weeks.
Sarah Copeland Hanzas, Democratic candidate for Secretary of State
1) As chair of Government Operations, I had primary legislative oversight of the Secretary of State’s office. Writing the laws that govern the office gives me the best insight into the challenges the secretary will face in the future. I led the expansion of Vote-by-Mail, enacted reforms to increase transparency in campaign finance, modified our Office of Professional Regulation laws to make the office work better for licensed professionals, and more.
As a small business owner, I know how to lead an organization, manage personnel, and to inspire my team to advance our goals. This experience gives me a critical understanding of the challenges businesses in small town Vermont face.
As a legislator, I have 18 years of experience asking Vermonters across the state how to make government work better for them. I have listened to ideas and suggestions from Town Clerks, local officials, ordinary citizens, business leaders and licensed professionals that inform the policies I will enact as secretary of state.
2) Democracy is under threat. Voters need better information. Small businesses need every tool we can offer.
We see threats to Democracy, such as intentional misinformation and elections deniers infiltrating secretary of state’s offices across the country. This is why we need a dynamic, experienced leader to navigate our elections. As chair of Government Operations and as majority leader, I led passage of much of the pro-democracy reforms enacted in the last decade. I fought attempts to undermine voter access, moved legislation to protect voter’s health and safety through the pandemic elections, and wrote the recent redistricting bill that gained tri-partisan backing and near-unanimous support. The secretary of state needs to be someone with proven ability to work across party lines and defend Vermont against anti-democracy attacks.
Voter confusion undermines people’s faith in elections. That’s why I will reinstate the Education and Outreach position to make sure the office is creating civics curriculum materials for our schools and communities. I will also create a voter guide to the candidates and issues to be sent out with your mail-in ballots in order to stream-line finding the candidates that best represent you.
Finally, Main Street businesses need our help. We should make a searchable listing of licensed professionals so consumers can easily find the professional closest to them and so that these small businesses can spend more time working for their clients and less time marketing their business.
3) Vermont’s strong tradition of environmental stewardship, including Green Up Day, billboard laws, universal composting, and recycling. We need to keep moving forward by making sure Vermonters can reduce their reliance on fossil fuels, and we can meet our state’s climate goals. This means following the recommendations of the Climate Council and investing in helping our businesses make the transition to a green economy. Building more in-state renewable energy infrastructure will make Vermont more resilient to the storms and outages that accompany a warming climate. When we make these strategic investments, we will be setting up our state for the energy future we need.