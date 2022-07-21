With the Aug. 9 primaries fast approaching, Vermont News & Media sent a questionnaire out to candidates asking for their qualifications, how they will address important issues and challenges going forward. Their responses will be published over the next three weeks.
Frederick Gilbar, incumbent candidate for Bennington County High Bailiff
What qualifications make you the best candidate?
I was born and raised in Bennington, and I have been in law enforcement for 30-plus years.
I retired from the Bennington Police Department after 27 years and have worked for the Bennington County Sheriff’s Department for 11 years, now as a corporal serving at the Bennington County Superior Courthouse.
In the past, I also served with the Bennington Rural Fire Department.
I was elected high bailiff in 2014 and re-elected in 2016, 2018 and 2020.
I hope the voters will consider supporting me for another term.