Peter Duval of Underhill is running for the office of governor of Vermont. In a statement, the campaign said that anyone who is concerned about the climate, carbon offsetting and trading, food self-sufficiency, the cost of living, mass extinction or the war in Ukraine might be interested in this campaign. The campaign will question assumptions and rationalizations, and connect the issues, according to the statement.
This is an all-volunteer campaign. Democracy needs involvement, and the planet needs this campaign, the statement said.
“Vermonters should identify issues that have become cliches, and help describe and address underlying problems. Be an agent of change,” the Duval campaign said.
Duval has spent decades working on energy, land-use and transportation issues. He studied physics at McGill University in Montreal and earned a bachelor’s and master’s degree in computer science with a focus on evolutionary computation at the University of Vermont. He also worked on developing utility-scale energy projects.
In 2020, Duval was elected by write-in to the Underhill Select Board. An effort to remove him was soon undertaken by the town clerk, who spearheaded a charter change to allow for a recall election and then initiated a recall election in 2021 that was remarkably successful.
Also in 2021, he saw his “Roundabout First” policy adopted.
Find out more and join this fusion campaign by visiting PeterForVermont.Earth.