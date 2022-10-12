BELLOWS FALLS — There’s nothing like a cozy campfire on a chilly evening.
Except when it’s in a downtown park.
With the advent of cold weather, a small group of homeless people who have been living on The Island in downtown Bellows Falls this summer have been having campfires.
“We get calls almost every single day,” said Bellows Falls Village Fire Chief Shaun McGinnis.
McGinnis said he is concerned about the homeless, and he said he expects the problem will resolve itself when area winter overnight shelters open on Nov. 1. He said they were local residents.
McGinnis said he has reached out to state fire officials for guidance on the matter.
He said the fire department has extinguished the fires twice, but he said the fires were small. Only once, he said, did the people try and burn a large pallet.
Bellows Falls Village President Deborah Wright said she has received complaints about the fires. Wright said that while she is sympathetic to the homeless, she thinks the fires could easily spread and pose a public safety issue.
On Wednesday, a small extinguished campfire surrounded by cinder block pieces was located on the north end of Centennial Park, next to a park bench. There was a sleeping bag rolled up on the bench and empty beer cans and food cans at the site, but no one nearby.
Wright suggested to the Bellows Falls Village Trustees Tuesday evening that an ordinance prohibiting fires on public land might be the only way to control the problem.
But Trustee Stefan Golec said he would be concerned that pushing the homeless out of Centennial Park, which is locally known as “Pigeon Park,” would push them some place back in the woods and not easily monitored by fire officials for safety concerns.
The trustees directed Municipal Manager Scott Pickup to research similar ordinances, such as one in Burlington, and discuss the matter with Rockingham Select Board Chairman Peter Golec to coordinate the move toward a local ordinance.
But Wright said a local ordinance would take time to be written and adopted, and wouldn’t address her immediate concerns.
Wright said as far as she knew the Greater Falls Warming Shelter, which has been in several locations in the Bellows Falls-Westminster-Walpole, N.H., area, was not reopening this winter. It closed during the winter of 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Since then, many homeless people have been housed in areas motels, funded by federal COVID relief funds.
According to Wright, McGinnis was told that campfires are legal as long as they are being used to cook food. She said there was definitely evidence that the campfires were being used to cook or heat food.
She said many of the homeless people get food and meals at Our Place, the local drop in center, which is a two-minute walk from Centennial Park. She said in the past, Our Place provided blankets and tents to homeless people.
David Billings, the new executive director of Our Place, couldn’t be reached on Wednesday. Our Place, which used to provide meals in person, as well as a place for people to warm up during the day and take showers, is no longer providing inside services. Meals to go are available.